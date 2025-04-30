When the Pentax 17 was announced last year, it marked more than just the launch of a new film camera, it signaled Pentax's return to analog.

Since then, the half-frame point-and-shoot has captured the imagination of photographers and content creators, earning praise for its nostalgic style, compact form, and ease of use. Now, it’s added two more accolades to its growing list of honors.

Ricoh has confirmed that the Pentax 17 has been awarded both a Red Dot Design Award and an iF Design Award; two of the most respected prizes in the global design community. These follow the camera’s earlier recognition at the German Design Awards, underscoring its status as a breakout hit not only among users, but also among industry experts.

(Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

The Red Dot Award, one of the most prestigious in industrial design, evaluates products released over the past two years across nine criteria, including innovation, functionality, durability, and ecological compatibility. Importantly, products aren’t judged against competitors but assessed on their individual merit, a system that spotlights standout design thinking.

Meanwhile, the iF Design Award, established in 1954 and organized by iF International Forum Design GmbH, is the world’s longest-running independent design award. The Pentax 17 won in the 'Product' category, placing it alongside innovations in architecture, interior design, and mobility.

(Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

So, what’s driving this wave of recognition? As the first newly released film camera from a major brand in years, the Pentax 17 arrived at a moment when analog photography was enjoying a steady resurgence. While most of the industry continues to chase mirrorless speed and megapixel counts, Pentax has turned to a demand driven by community, curiosity, and creative exploration.

By combining a retro exterior with modern usability, the Pentax 17 has become a gateway for new photographers to engage with film. Its half-frame format offers 72 exposures per 36-exposure roll, double the typical count, making film photography more economical and encouraging experimentation.

The fixed 25mm f/3.5 lens and zone focus system offers simplicity without sacrificing creative control, and auto, semi-auto, and manual modes help ease the learning curve for newcomers.

Ricoh states, "The camera was designed to allow photographers to express their originality and creativity by leaving some room for manual operation, rather than making it a fully automatic camera. The Pentax 17 lets photographers fully enjoy the world of film cameras – the origin of photography. It is an ideal model not only for camera enthusiasts who have enjoyed film photography for years, but also for young photographers who are excited about trying film photography for the first time."

With three major design awards under its belt, the Pentax 17 stands as a testament to Ricoh’s bold move back into film. Could this success pave the way for the other analog models the brand has hinted at? I certainly hope so.

