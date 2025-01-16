Lawoa teases world's-first zoom probe lens

Venus Optics, makers of Laowa lenses, has built up quite a reputation for probe lenses: long macro lenses that can help you shoot from bug-eye perspectives simply not possible when using a regular macro lens. First there was the original 24mm f/14 Periprobe lens launched in 2018, and more recently Laowa gave us the 24mm T8 Pro2be in 2023.

Now it's set to follow this up later in 2025 with a new Zoom Probe Lens. Currently we only have a teaser for the upcoming optic, so information and specifications are mostly under wraps. We do know the lens will have 2.3x optical zoom, which would equate to a 15-35mm focal range, and it will be parfocal, meaning your subject should stay in focus even when the focal length or 2x magnification changes. Laowa also states that the lens will have three different angle options: direct, periscope, and a 35-degree tilt view for "dynamic angles". As we've come to expect from Laowa's probe lenses, the barrel is waterproof, enabling creative underwater close-ups. We'll have to await the full product launch for details on the lens's aperture, as well as its pricing - Laowa says the lens will arrive some time in Q2 2025.

"Laowa’s previous probe lenses revolutionized macro videography by capturing intricate details in hard-to-reach places, while also offering a unique, bug-like perspective that plunges viewers into a new and immersive world. Laowa is grateful that the probe lenses have been widely used and appreciated by professionals across the industry for decades. We listened closely to our users' feedback and remain committed to advancing our products. With the upcoming Zoom Probe Lens, Laowa once again pushes the boundaries of innovation—delivering a wider field of view and broader focal range to meet the ever-evolving demands of professional creators."