Sennheiser launches the only wireless microphone kit you'll ever need!

Sennheiser is a titan of audio technology, developing some of the best headphone and microphone technology on the market. It has just launched the Sennheiser Profile Wireless, a compact all-in-one microphone system designed for videographers and content creators.

The Sennheiser Profile Wireless is a two-channel 2.4 GHz wireless microphone system that connects to mobile phones, cameras, and computers. Its versatility enables it to be used as a wireless clip-on lav mic, a handheld mic, or even a table-top microphone, fulfilling the modern demand for varied content creation.

(Image credit: Sennheiser)

The Sennheiser Profile Wireless can work transform from desktop mic to a tie-clip-style microphone (Image credit: Sennheiser)

The innovative system offers videographers or even podcast producers, the versatility to tackle any audio hurdle they may have – so let's break down how exactly it does this.

The kit centers around a wireless multi-functional charging bar that Sennheiser dubs 'the heart of the Profile Wireless'. The bar does more than just charge the key components, it also doubles as a desktop microphone and a handheld microphone.

The charging bar is surprisingly rugged and holds a two-channel mini-receiver with an OLED touchscreen display for monitoring and adjusting audio levels. The receiver can be detached and attached to a camera and used in conjunction with the two wireless lav mics, or attached to a laptop or computer for the desktop microphone function.

By using the included adapters the receiver can also be attached to mobile phones via Lightning or mini-USB – ideal for on-the-go content creation and elevating your social media game.

Profile Wireless: Comprehensive Product Tour | Sennheiser - YouTube Watch On

Above: A video showing a tour of the new Sennheiser Profile Wireless

The wireless clip-on 'mini-mics' act as lavalier microphones that easily clip onto clothing via a magnetic clip, similar in size and function to the popular Rode Wireless Go microphones. All of the microphones including the two clip-on mics are readily paired to the receiver for fast and efficient recording.

Another useful and convenient feature of the clip-on microphones is they each have 24-bit 16 GB memory for internal recording, which acts as a safety net to ensure no audio is lost during production. This can be activated manually or it automatically activates when the signal to the receiver becomes weak.

(Image credit: Sennheiser)

The bag also contains a 3.5 mm jack coiled cable for camera use, a USB-C to USB-C charging cable, and windshields for the clip-on mics and charging bar.

Hendrik Millauer, Product Manager for Broadcast and Film at Sennheiser says, "We cannot imagine content creation today without compact 2.4 GHz mic systems, and I am really proud that Sennheiser is adding an all-in-one microphone system to its portfolio that truly makes a difference for creators and videographers. We’ve outfitted Profile Wireless with many exciting features that will help users to capture audio more reliably, longer, and more flexibly than was possible before."

The Sennheiser Profile Wireless is available for preorder now and will start shipping shortly after. The system retails at $299 / £259 (Australian pricing to be confirmed).

This new release looks ideal for content creators and videographers whose practice includes multiple audio needs. From interviews on the street to recording voice-overs for social media at your desk, Profile Wireless's versatility has you covered. Personally, it may just replace my Rode Wireless Go setup as it offers enhanced versatility at an affordable price.

(Image credit: Sennheiser)

