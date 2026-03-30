'Fire Dragon' shot with Huawei Mate 60 – Chinese photographer has been awarded the coveted 15th Annual MPA Photographer of the Year title, winning US$3,000 cash prize

"It's not the gear, it's the photographer," a phrase that's often debated, but in many genres, still rings true. Especially now that camera phones have come further than ever – packing 50MP sensors, computational photography, and even variable apertures – yet are still underestimated by many photographers.

This award- winning series, shot entirely on smartphones, proves just how capable they really are – even when the camera is a decade old...

Kuanglong Zhang has been named the overall winner of the 15th Annual Mobile Photo Awards (MPA), impressing judges with a striking portfolio captured exclusively on smartphones – with models from 2016 to 2023.

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15th Annual MPA winner

'Pastry Chef in Action': iPhone 11 Pro Max at 1/120 sec, f/1.8, ISO 40 (Image credit: Kuanglong Zhang)

The jury praised his work for its "diverse palette and a deeply convincing, impressive range of subject matter", pointing out Zhang's eye for color, framing, and detail.

Zhang's work highlights just how much creativity and skill can be captured with older phones, smaller sensors, and the device we carry every day – even if it no longer should be a surprise that award-winning images can be created on smartphones...

'Wonders in the Desert': Oppo Find X6 Pro at 1/590 sec, f/2.6, ISO 50 Image credit: Kuanglong Zhang 'The Imperial Garden in the Forbidden City': iPhone 11 Pro Max Image credit: Kuanglong Zhang

Zhang was thrilled to hear the news of his international victory and stated, "...Winning this award truly means so much to me.

"I'm really looking forward to growing alongside the MPA, and to inspiring people around the world to discover mobile photography – and to see that phones are more than capable of creating images that are both warm and full of heart, with a beautifully crafted feel."

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The camera phones

'Light & Shadow': Vivo X60 Pro+ at 1/12800, f/2.1, ISO 50 (Image credit: Kuanglong Zhang)

1. Huawei Mate 60

Released primarily in China in 2023, it is the most advanced device in Zhang's lineup. The Huawei Mate 60 features a 50MP main camera and variable aperture (f/1.4-4), offering a level of manual control rarely seen in smartphones.



2. Oppo Find X6 Pro

Launched 2023, the Oppo Find X6 Pro is a China-exclusive flagship with a 50MP triple-camera system built for high-end imaging performance.



3. Vivo X60 Pro+

A top camera-focused phone, released in 2021. The Vivo X60 Pro + was co-engineered with Zeiss. It features a quad-camera setup. 48MP ultra-wide lens, and advanced gimbal stabilization.

4. OnePlus 9RT 5G

A China-first release in 2021, followed by a wider global rollout in 2022, the OnePlus 9RT 5G packs a 50MP Sony IMX766 main sensor and is known as a "flagship killer".

'On the banks of the Ganges': iPhone 7at 1/4800 sec, f/1.8, ISO 20 Image credit: Kuanglong Zhang 'The Dance of Black & White Architecture': OnePlus 9RT 5G at 1/300 sec, f/1.8, ISO 100 Image credit: Kuanglong Zhang

5. iPhone 11 Pro Max

The iPhone 11 Pro Max launched back in 2019, and its specs only tell half the story. As highlighted in our review, "it's the real-world results from this triple-camera phone that matter". It features a versatile triple-lens system with 12MP sensors.



6. iPhone 7

The iPhone 7 is the oldest smartphone on the list and was launched in 2016! Its highest camera features a 12MP sensor with a fast f/1.8 aperture – still capable of producing award-winning images in the right hands.

To discover all category winners and for more information, visit the Mobile Photo Awards website.

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