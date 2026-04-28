This top camera phone has now been rewarded for its "ultra-high 200MP resolution images" – and it features a 100x 'Space Zoom'
With a 200MP main, 50MP ultra-wide, 10MP 3x telephoto, and 50MP 5x periscope lens, this smartphone is a top choice for photography
Building on its Best in Show award at the Global Mobile Awards 2026, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra has now been honored as the Best Photo Smartphone at the Technical Image Press Association (TIPA) World Awards.
The TIPA World Awards 2026 recognize the best new photo and imaging products each year, celebrating innovation in technology, design, and user experience across the industry. The awards are widely regarded as one of the most respected honors in the imaging world.
The winners are decided at TIPA's General Assembly, where leading photography publications – including Digital Camera World – vote on the most impressive launches. Out of 40 categories, Samsung's flagship was named the top camera phone for photography.Article continues below
200MP image power: the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra
The TIPA highlighted that the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is a standout example.
"The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra features one of the most advanced smartphone camera systems available today, with a quad-camera setup, a 200MP main sensor and powerful zoom capabilities. Those ultra-high 200MP resolution images result from utilizing the “wide camera” f/1.4 sensor.
"In all, the S26 Ultra camera sets the new standard in zoom capability and range, low light and night shots, and high-detail photos, making it a good choice within the smartphone field."
Samsung's flagship features a 200MP main, 50MP ultra-wide, 10MP 3x telephoto, and 50MP 5x periscope lens – and excels in zoom versatility. While competitors like Oppo and Vivo may edge ahead in pure image processing, Samsung offers one of the most complete and consistent camera experiences in an Android flagship.
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That said, improvements over the previous generation are incremental, and Samsung's image processing can sometimes appear slightly over-enhanced. Even so, the Galaxy S26 Ultra remains a top-tier choice for users who want a powerful, all-in-one smartphone camera system.
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Kim is a photographer, editor and writer with work published internationally. She holds a Master's degree in Photography and Media and was formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. Kim covers everything from breaking industry news and camera gear to the stories shaping photography today. Blending technical expertise with visual insight, she explores photography's time-honored yet ever-evolving role in culture.
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