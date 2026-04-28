This top camera phone has now been rewarded for its "ultra-high 200MP resolution images" – and it features a 100x 'Space Zoom'

Featuring cutting-edge imaging technology, this smartphone proves how far mobile photography has come

Building on its Best in Show award at the Global Mobile Awards 2026, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra has now been honored as the Best Photo Smartphone at the Technical Image Press Association (TIPA) World Awards.

The TIPA World Awards 2026 recognize the best new photo and imaging products each year, celebrating innovation in technology, design, and user experience across the industry. The awards are widely regarded as one of the most respected honors in the imaging world.

The winners are decided at TIPA's General Assembly, where leading photography publications – including Digital Camera World – vote on the most impressive launches. Out of 40 categories, Samsung's flagship was named the top camera phone for photography.

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200MP image power: the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

£1,279 Launched in March 2026, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is available from $1,274.99 (Image credit: Future)

The TIPA highlighted that the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is a standout example.

"The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra features one of the most advanced smartphone camera systems available today, with a quad-camera setup, a 200MP main sensor and powerful zoom capabilities. Those ultra-high 200MP resolution images result from utilizing the “wide camera” f/1.4 sensor.

"In all, the S26 Ultra camera sets the new standard in zoom capability and range, low light and night shots, and high-detail photos, making it a good choice within the smartphone field."

Samsung's flagship features a 200MP main, 50MP ultra-wide, 10MP 3x telephoto, and 50MP 5x periscope lens – and excels in zoom versatility. While competitors like Oppo and Vivo may edge ahead in pure image processing, Samsung offers one of the most complete and consistent camera experiences in an Android flagship.

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That said, improvements over the previous generation are incremental, and Samsung's image processing can sometimes appear slightly over-enhanced. Even so, the Galaxy S26 Ultra remains a top-tier choice for users who want a powerful, all-in-one smartphone camera system.

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