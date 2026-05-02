Where to submit your photographs in May 2026 for real exposure

Discover the best photo competitions that are ready for your submission

Whether you're a seasoned photographer, a beginner just getting started or someone who loves capturing beautiful moments, submitting your images to photo competitions is one of the best ways to gain exposure and recognition.

Entering competitions isn't just about winning – though prizes and publicity are great bonuses! It's also a chance to dive into your archives, rediscover your best images and refine your personal style. Many photographers say competitions were the stepping stone that helped them build a name, grow their audience or land their first big feature.

And with so many open calls across all genres – there's something for everyone. So, here's a list of photography competitions with open calls that are accepting submissions from May until December 2026. It's a small selection to spark inspiration, but there are countless others out there…

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Jalón Ángel Photography Awards 2026

Deadline: May 4

Open to: Photographers of all levels

Fee: Free

Categories: Portrait, Travel, Migration and borders

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Prizes: Category winners receive each €1,500

Virginia Prize 2026

Deadline: May 7

Open to: Women photographers of all levels

Fee: Free

Topic: Free theme, Series of 12-18 photographs required

Prizes: Overall winner: €10,000

Le Prix de la Photographie de Paris (PX3)

For more information, visit the PX3 website (Image credit: PX3 / Alexandre Brisson)

Deadline: May 13, Final: July 22

Open to: Photographers of all levels

Fee: €30 for single images, €50 for series (professionals), €20 for single images, €40 for series (amateurs and students), discounts for multiple categories

Categories: Advertising, Analog, Architecture, Book, Fine Art, Nature, Portraiture, Press



Prizes: Up to €11,500 in cash prizes, exhibitions in Paris, Athens, Ostuni & Budapest⁠, publication in the PX3 Annual Book, extensive global exposure ⁠

MonoVisions Photography Awards

For more information, visit the MonoVision Awards website (Image credit: MonoVisions Photography Awards / Alena Khodar)

Deadline: May 17

Open to: Photographers of all levels

Fee: Early: single image $20, series $25, Final: single image $25, series $30

Categories: Abstract, Architecture, Conceptual, Fine Art, Landscapes, Nature and Wildlife, Nude, People, Photojournalism, Portrait, Street Photography, Travel

Prizes: B&W Series of the Year: $3,000, B&W Photo of the Year: $2,000

HIPA 2026 (Richest Photography Award)

For more information, visit the HIPA website. (Image credit: HIPA / Anton Unitsyn)

Deadline: May 31

Open to: Photographers of all levels

Fee: Free

Categories: Families, Dreams Through AI, Sports Photography, Portfolio (Story-telling), General (B&W + Color)

Prizes: Grand Prize: $200,000, Category Prizes: $40,000-$20,000, Portfolio Prize: $50,000-$30,000, Photographer of the Year: $80,000, Content Creator Award: $50,000, Appreciation Award: $100,000

photoED magazine

Deadline: June 15

Open to: Photographers of all levels, worldwide exclusions: Residents of Russia, the Republic of Belarus and sanctioned countries (ie. Cuba, North Korea...)

Fee: Free for members, general submissions CAN$20

Theme: Home VS Away, “Fine art photography projects that present the idea of HOME, an experience of AWAY, or a juxtaposition the two”

Publication: Issue #76 of photoED magazine

Epson International Pano Awards

Deadline: Early bird: June 22, Final: July 13

Open to: Photographers of all levels

Awards: Amateur, Open, VR/360



Fee: Depends on category, $20-$22 per image

Categories: Amateur Awards & Open Awards: Nature/ Landscapes, Aerial, Built Environment. VR/360 Awards: Open VR/360

Prizes: TBA (last year’s prize pool was worth over $50,000)

Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

Deadline: June 30



Open to: Photographers of all levels



Fee: Free



Categories: Mammals, Birds, Reptiles, Amphibians and Insects, Fish and other Aquatic Species, Nikon Young Photographer (25 years and under), Nikon Junior (16 years and under), Portfolio, Nikon Video, Photo People's Choice



Prizes: Nikon Category winners: Nikon gear, category winners: premium ThinkTANK camera bag+ Amazing Internet website, top entrants have the chance to win a safari in the Maasai Mara, Kenya, hosted by Alex Walker's Serian

Brian Black Memorial Award

Last year's top prize went to Kirstin Jones for a powerful image revealing one of the ocean's most invisible threads: "ghost gear" – you can read the story here . For more information, visit the Yachting Monthly website (Image credit: Kirstin Jones/Brian Black Memorial Award)

Note: The Digital Camera World team will join the judging panel

Deadline: August 30

Open to: Photographers of all levels living in the UK



Fee: Free

Theme: "Our Inspiring Seas"

Categories: Adult photo competition, Article competition, Junior photo competition (under 16 years)

Prizes: £3,000 prize pool – Winning article: £1,500 cash prize, publication in Yachting Monthly (print+online), interview on The Sailing Podcast; Adult photo competition: camera equipment worth £750; Junior photo competition: camera equipment worth £500

Charity contribution: The Black Memorial Award donates £500 to Sea-Changers.

OPPO Photography Awards

Deadline: December 31

Open to: Photographers and videographers of all levels, shooting with OPPO, OnePlus, or realme devices

Fee: Free

Theme: "Super Every Moment"

Categories: Me, Journey, Video, Zoom, Live, Snap

Prizes: $76,500 prize pool across 38 awards – Gold Award (1): $20,000, Silver Award (2):$8,000, Bronze Award (3): $3,000, Honorable Mention photo categories (15): $1,000, Honorable Mention video categories (3): $1,500, Regional Award (10): $1,000, Audience’s Choice (4): $500

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