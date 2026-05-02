Where to submit your photographs in May 2026 for real exposure
From landscapes to architecture, portraits, and beyond – these international photography contests want to see your images, open to photographers of all levels
Whether you're a seasoned photographer, a beginner just getting started or someone who loves capturing beautiful moments, submitting your images to photo competitions is one of the best ways to gain exposure and recognition.
Entering competitions isn't just about winning – though prizes and publicity are great bonuses! It's also a chance to dive into your archives, rediscover your best images and refine your personal style. Many photographers say competitions were the stepping stone that helped them build a name, grow their audience or land their first big feature.
And with so many open calls across all genres – there's something for everyone. So, here's a list of photography competitions with open calls that are accepting submissions from May until December 2026. It's a small selection to spark inspiration, but there are countless others out there…Article continues below
Jalón Ángel Photography Awards 2026
Deadline: May 4
Open to: Photographers of all levels
Fee: Free
Categories: Portrait, Travel, Migration and borders
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Prizes: Category winners receive each €1,500
Virginia Prize 2026
Deadline: May 7
Open to: Women photographers of all levels
Fee: Free
Topic: Free theme, Series of 12-18 photographs required
Prizes: Overall winner: €10,000
Le Prix de la Photographie de Paris (PX3)
Deadline: May 13, Final: July 22
Open to: Photographers of all levels
Fee: €30 for single images, €50 for series (professionals), €20 for single images, €40 for series (amateurs and students), discounts for multiple categories
Categories: Advertising, Analog, Architecture, Book, Fine Art, Nature, Portraiture, Press
Prizes: Up to €11,500 in cash prizes, exhibitions in Paris, Athens, Ostuni & Budapest, publication in the PX3 Annual Book, extensive global exposure
MonoVisions Photography Awards
Deadline: May 17
Open to: Photographers of all levels
Fee: Early: single image $20, series $25, Final: single image $25, series $30
Categories: Abstract, Architecture, Conceptual, Fine Art, Landscapes, Nature and Wildlife, Nude, People, Photojournalism, Portrait, Street Photography, Travel
Prizes: B&W Series of the Year: $3,000, B&W Photo of the Year: $2,000
HIPA 2026 (Richest Photography Award)
Deadline: May 31
Open to: Photographers of all levels
Fee: Free
Categories: Families, Dreams Through AI, Sports Photography, Portfolio (Story-telling), General (B&W + Color)
Prizes: Grand Prize: $200,000, Category Prizes: $40,000-$20,000, Portfolio Prize: $50,000-$30,000, Photographer of the Year: $80,000, Content Creator Award: $50,000, Appreciation Award: $100,000
photoED magazine
Deadline: June 15
Open to: Photographers of all levels, worldwide exclusions: Residents of Russia, the Republic of Belarus and sanctioned countries (ie. Cuba, North Korea...)
Fee: Free for members, general submissions CAN$20
Theme: Home VS Away, “Fine art photography projects that present the idea of HOME, an experience of AWAY, or a juxtaposition the two”
Publication: Issue #76 of photoED magazine
Epson International Pano Awards
Deadline: Early bird: June 22, Final: July 13
Open to: Photographers of all levels
Awards: Amateur, Open, VR/360
Fee: Depends on category, $20-$22 per image
Categories: Amateur Awards & Open Awards: Nature/ Landscapes, Aerial, Built Environment. VR/360 Awards: Open VR/360
Prizes: TBA (last year’s prize pool was worth over $50,000)
Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
Deadline: June 30
Open to: Photographers of all levels
Fee: Free
Categories: Mammals, Birds, Reptiles, Amphibians and Insects, Fish and other Aquatic Species, Nikon Young Photographer (25 years and under), Nikon Junior (16 years and under), Portfolio, Nikon Video, Photo People's Choice
Prizes: Nikon Category winners: Nikon gear, category winners: premium ThinkTANK camera bag+ Amazing Internet website, top entrants have the chance to win a safari in the Maasai Mara, Kenya, hosted by Alex Walker's Serian
Brian Black Memorial Award
Note: The Digital Camera World team will join the judging panel
Deadline: August 30
Open to: Photographers of all levels living in the UK
Fee: Free
Theme: "Our Inspiring Seas"
Categories: Adult photo competition, Article competition, Junior photo competition (under 16 years)
Prizes: £3,000 prize pool – Winning article: £1,500 cash prize, publication in Yachting Monthly (print+online), interview on The Sailing Podcast; Adult photo competition: camera equipment worth £750; Junior photo competition: camera equipment worth £500
Charity contribution: The Black Memorial Award donates £500 to Sea-Changers.
OPPO Photography Awards
Deadline: December 31
Open to: Photographers and videographers of all levels, shooting with OPPO, OnePlus, or realme devices
Fee: Free
Theme: "Super Every Moment"
Categories: Me, Journey, Video, Zoom, Live, Snap
Prizes: $76,500 prize pool across 38 awards – Gold Award (1): $20,000, Silver Award (2):$8,000, Bronze Award (3): $3,000, Honorable Mention photo categories (15): $1,000, Honorable Mention video categories (3): $1,500, Regional Award (10): $1,000, Audience’s Choice (4): $500
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Kim is a photographer, editor and writer with work published internationally. She holds a Master's degree in Photography and Media and was formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. Kim covers everything from breaking industry news and camera gear to the stories shaping photography today. Blending technical expertise with visual insight, she explores photography's time-honored yet ever-evolving role in culture.
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