Shot on a 10-year-old DSLR and telephoto lens, this award-winning photo beautifully captures an elephant calf nestled beneath its mother

This photographer captured a stunning black-and-white wildlife image that stood out to the competition judges

A powerful wildlife image captured on a decade-old DSLR is proving that great photography isn't just about the latest gear. UAE-based photographer Preeti Joh has won recognition at the GDT Nature Photographer of the Year with the striking black-and-white image Zuflucht (Shelter).

The photograph shows a young elephant calf nestled beneath the legs of an adult, creating a moment of protection and vulnerability that draws the viewer in. The image secured second place in the Mammals category and stands out for its strong composition, storytelling, and sculptural quality.

John captured the scene at 1/640sec, f/4, and ISO 500, using the Nikon D500 camera and 500mm telephoto lens. Built for demanding shooting environments, the D500 is a "dream camera" for many wildlife, action, and sports photographers.

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What makes the image stand out

1. Emotional storytelling

There's a sense of protection here, with the calf tucked safely beneath the adult elephant. By not showing the full bodies and following a more focused framing technique, the image becomes less about documenting wildlife and more about capturing a relationship.

2. Direct comparison

There's just enough depth in the image to keep the details crisp where it matters. The adult's wrinkled skin is full of character, while the calf appears softer by comparison. The contrast adds another layer to the image.

Shot info: Nikon D500 + 500mm f/4 at 1/640sec, f/4, ISO 500 (Image credit: Nikon)

3. B&W minimalism

Switching to black-and-white strips everything back. The high-key background removes any sense of place, giving the frame a minimal approach. But this approach does not feel empty; it's rather intentional, making the subjects stand out.

4. Compressed perspective

Shot at 500mm, the long lens optically pulls everything tightly together. Background distractions disappear, and the subjects almost merge into one another. The result is a beautiful compressed scene, where shapes and lines take over, giving the image a sculptural quality.

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To see more winning images and for more information, visit the GDT website.

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