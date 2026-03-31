These amazing photographs were all shot on camera phones – now recognized by the prestigious Mobile Photography Awards

French photographer Henri Cartier-Bresson once said, "Your first 10,000 photographs are your worst" – and he's right: practice makes perfect. And today, thanks to camera phones, every aspiring photographer can learn, experiment, and create, right from the device in their pocket.

The 15th Annual Mobile Photography Awards (MPA) celebrate exactly that – photographers pushing the limits of mobile cameras, from basic devices to high-end 50MP flagship smartphones.

Connecting to Cartier-Bresson's idea to modern technology, MPA says: "If your first 10,000 photos are your worst, mobile photography has given humanity a historic opportunity to quickly get past 10,001," awarding photographers who fully embraced this era of instant and accessible creativity.

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15th Annual MPA – Category winners

People category winner at the 15th Annual MPA (Image credit: Louise Rayner)

1st Place Winner: People

How Long Can We Stay Down Here? by Louise Rayner

Phone: Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

Exposure: 1/4000 sec, f/1.8, ISO 32

Macro & Details category winner at the 15th Annual MPA (Image credit: Steven Grogin)

1st Place Winner: Macro & Details

The White Masked Sentinel by Steven Grogin

Phone: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Exposure: 1/60 sec, f/1.7, ISO 20

Street Photography category winner at the 15th Annual MPA (Image credit: Yajun Hu)

1st Place Winner: Street Photography

A Gazing Cat by Yajun Hu

Phone: Xiaomi 14 Ultra

Exposure: 1/900 sec, f/4, ISO 50

Architecture / Design category winner at the 15th Annual MPA (Image credit: Ma Shuolong)

1st Place Winner: Architecture / Design

Folded Passage by Ma Shuolong

Phone: Apple iPhone 13 Pro

Exposure: 1/440 sec, f/1.8, ISO 32

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Portraits & Self Portraits category winner at the 15th Annual MPA (Image credit: Beata Smutek)

1st Place Winner: Portraits & Self Portraits

Flower Power by Beata Smutek

Phone: Samsung Galaxy S23

Exposure: 1 sec, f/1.7, ISO 12

To discover all category winners and the competition's overall winner, visit the Mobile Photo Awards website.

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