"If your first 10,000 photos are your worst, mobile photography has given humanity a historic opportunity to quickly get past 10,001"
The winners of the 15th Annual Mobile Photography Awards are here – from stunning shots captured on 10-year-old phone cameras to high megapixel flagship smartphones
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French photographer Henri Cartier-Bresson once said, "Your first 10,000 photographs are your worst" – and he's right: practice makes perfect. And today, thanks to camera phones, every aspiring photographer can learn, experiment, and create, right from the device in their pocket.
The 15th Annual Mobile Photography Awards (MPA) celebrate exactly that – photographers pushing the limits of mobile cameras, from basic devices to high-end 50MP flagship smartphones.
Connecting to Cartier-Bresson's idea to modern technology, MPA says: "If your first 10,000 photos are your worst, mobile photography has given humanity a historic opportunity to quickly get past 10,001," awarding photographers who fully embraced this era of instant and accessible creativity.Article continues below
15th Annual MPA – Category winners
1st Place Winner: People
How Long Can We Stay Down Here? by Louise Rayner
Phone: Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
Exposure: 1/4000 sec, f/1.8, ISO 32
1st Place Winner: Macro & Details
The White Masked Sentinel by Steven Grogin
Phone: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
Exposure: 1/60 sec, f/1.7, ISO 20
1st Place Winner: Street Photography
A Gazing Cat by Yajun Hu
Phone: Xiaomi 14 Ultra
Exposure: 1/900 sec, f/4, ISO 50
1st Place Winner: Architecture / Design
Folded Passage by Ma Shuolong
Phone: Apple iPhone 13 Pro
Exposure: 1/440 sec, f/1.8, ISO 32
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1st Place Winner: Portraits & Self Portraits
Flower Power by Beata Smutek
Phone: Samsung Galaxy S23
Exposure: 1 sec, f/1.7, ISO 12
To discover all category winners and the competition's overall winner, visit the Mobile Photo Awards website.
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Kim is a photographer, editor and writer with work published internationally. She holds a Master's degree in Photography and Media and was formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. Blending technical expertise with visual insight, Kim explores photography's time-honored yet ever-evolving role in culture. Through her features, tutorials, and gear reviews, she aims to encourage readers to explore the medium more deeply and embrace its full creative potential.
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