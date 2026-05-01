These cameras and lenses have won seven major design awards for "innovation, quality, and influence" for just one company

Why Nikon's cameras, lenses and cinema gear just won seven iF design Awards

The iF Design Award 2026 winners have been announced – and Nikon has taken home seven awards across its imaging lineup.

Presented by the iF International Forum Design, the iF Design Award is one of the most recognized marks of excellence in product design, highlighting innovation, quality, and influence.

This year's winning Nikon gear spans a wide range of categories, including mirrorless cameras – notably the brand's first cinema camera – as well as a powerzoom lens, the Nikon Imaging Cloud, the Coolshot Pro III Stabilized/ Coolshot 50i GII, and the Stabilized 10x25 S / 12x25 S binoculars. But what makes this gear stand out? Here's a closer look at the award-winning camera lineup.

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Nikon's award-winning gear

Nikon ZR: first cinema camera

The ZR, Nikon's first cinema camera, brings new value by integrating cinematic performance into a compact body

"It packs diverse functionality that enables an uncompromising shooting experience and quality without complex accessories, featuring internal RAW recording with RED Digital Cinema's industry-leading colour science, a large monitor with optimized aspect ratios, directional control for the built-in microphone, the world's first in-camera 32-bit float audio recording, and video-optimized design.

"Disrupting conventional constraints in film production, the ZR liberates cinematic expression for all creators."

Nikon Z50 II: pro power in a baby body

In our review, we mentioned that the Nikon Z50 II (right) is like a Z50 (left) on steroids, thanks to the inclusion of Nikon's most advanced Expeed 7 processor (Image credit: Future)

"The Nikon Z50II is a mirrorless camera that combines the power of expression and operability needed for creative imaging with the same image-processing engine and superior performance found in higher-end models.

"Through "Imaging Recipes," users can effortlessly achieve the distinctive looks of their favourite creators, while flagship-level subject detection and superior AF performance ensure confident shooting even for those new to cameras."

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Nikon Z5 II: brilliant full-frame mirrorless

The Nikon Z5II is a full-frame mirrorless camera that offers the performance of higher-end models at an affordable price (Image credit: Nikon)

"Equipped with the same EXPEED 7 image-processing engine as Nikon's flagship model, it delivers superior AF performance and the ability to respond to a variety of situations, including low-light conditions.

"This single camera expands imaging possibilities with still and video capabilities housed in a tough body that satisfies Nikon's strict quality standards. The Z5II delivers superior performance, including advanced shooting functions from higher-end models to a wide range of users, inspiring creativity in creators."

Nikon Z 28-135mm f/4 PZ lens: impressively compact and light cine lens

Nikon’s first full-frame video lens aims to move the goalposts for moving pictures (Image credit: Matthew Richards)

"This 28-135mm standard power-zoom lens is optimized for video recording. It was developed to support videographers in situations such as documentary filming or solo location shoots, where reshoots are difficult, and mobility is a necessity.

"With superior optical performance that supports high-resolution 8K, smooth operability suited to video recording, and the versatile functionality of power zoom, this lens expands possibilities for video recording."

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