What are people buying for Cyber Monday? These are the top 5 cameras at Amazon right now

With such a whirlwind of discounts since Black Friday season started, I'm really interested to see what people are actually buying as the Cyber Monday camera deals hit full swing.
Looking at the Amazon sales chart, what's obvious is that Canon and Sony remain absolutely dominant – even with all the manufacturers desperately slashing prices to gain market share. Looking at the top 20 sellers, 11 are Canon products and 8 are Sony (with the other one being a nasty little off-brand camera).
The entry-level R100 with the RF-S 18-45mm lens is the top seller right now, and for good reason – this is unbelievably good value for beginners and budget-conscious buyers.
For an extra hundred bucks, this bundle also throws in the 55-210mm lens – giving most photographers all the focal lengths they'll need. I can see why everyone is buying this.
A great deal for anyone looking to get into vlogging, Sony's compact content creation camera comes bundled with the similarly small Power Zoom lens for maximum versatility.
Surprise surprise, Sony's perennially popular A7 III is selling like hot cakes yet again, this time with the 28-70mm standard zoom – a great pairing for just about anyone.
The R50 expands on the R100's offering with its fully articulating touchscreen, uncropped 4K, improved burst mode, newer sensor and more modern autofocus system.