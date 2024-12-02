What are people buying for Cyber Monday? These are the top 5 cameras at Amazon right now

By
published

Curious about what camera people are actually buying for Cyber Monday? These are the top 5 at Amazon

Amazon logo with camera icon
(Image credit: Amazon)

With such a whirlwind of discounts since Black Friday season started, I'm really interested to see what people are actually buying as the Cyber Monday camera deals hit full swing.

Looking at the Amazon sales chart, what's obvious is that Canon and Sony remain absolutely dominant – even with all the manufacturers desperately slashing prices to gain market share. Looking at the top 20 sellers, 11 are Canon products and 8 are Sony (with the other one being a nasty little off-brand camera).

Canon EOS R100 + 18-45mm lens
Canon EOS R100 + 18-45mm lens: was $599 now $399 at Amazon

The entry-level R100 with the RF-S 18-45mm lens is the top seller right now, and for good reason – this is unbelievably good value for beginners and budget-conscious buyers.

View Deal
Canon EOS R100 twin lens kit
Canon EOS R100 twin lens kit: was $829.99 now $499 at Amazon

For an extra hundred bucks, this bundle also throws in the 55-210mm lens – giving most photographers all the focal lengths they'll need. I can see why everyone is buying this.

View Deal
Sony ZV-E10 + 16-50mm PZ lens
Sony ZV-E10 + 16-50mm PZ lens: was $799.99 now $698 at Amazon

A great deal for anyone looking to get into vlogging, Sony's compact content creation camera comes bundled with the similarly small Power Zoom lens for maximum versatility.

View Deal
Sony A7 III + 28-70mm f/3.5-5.6 lens
Sony A7 III + 28-70mm f/3.5-5.6 lens: was $1,999.99 now $1,498 at Amazon

Surprise surprise, Sony's perennially popular A7 III is selling like hot cakes yet again, this time with the 28-70mm standard zoom – a great pairing for just about anyone.

View Deal
Canon EOS R50 + 18-45mm lens
Canon EOS R50 + 18-45mm lens: was $799.99 now $699 at Amazon

The R50 expands on the R100's offering with its fully articulating touchscreen, uncropped 4K, improved burst mode, newer sensor and more modern autofocus system.

View Deal

