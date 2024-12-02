What are people buying for Cyber Monday? These are the top 5 cameras at Amazon right now

With such a whirlwind of discounts since Black Friday season started, I'm really interested to see what people are actually buying as the Cyber Monday camera deals hit full swing.

Looking at the Amazon sales chart, what's obvious is that Canon and Sony remain absolutely dominant – even with all the manufacturers desperately slashing prices to gain market share. Looking at the top 20 sellers, 11 are Canon products and 8 are Sony (with the other one being a nasty little off-brand camera).

The next big takeaway is that all the manufacturers who abandoned the entry-level segment are losing out, because both the Canon EOS R100 and R50 – two of the best cameras for beginners – are selling like hand over fist.

Lastly, it's interesting to note that all but one of the top five cameras are super-compact APS-C bodies (although there are three more full frame bodies when you look to the top ten, with the Canon EOS R6 Mark II in sixth, EOS R8 in seventh, and the Sony A7 IV in ninth).

So then, here's the top five:

It's times like this that it really hits home just how much of the market Nikon has lost to everyone else; Nikon doesn't even crack the top 30 (the Nikon Z8 comes in at 33), while both Panasonic (with the Lumix G7 and G85) and Fujifilm (with the X-T5) managed to creep in at the tail end of it.

Canon and Sony clearly know what customers want – even if it's product that internet experts thumb their noses at. I can't tell you the amount of nonsense I've read about the EOS R100 (a camera I've always championed) from certain websites, but it's exactly what a certain segment of the market wants, needs, and is clearly buying in huge quantities.

This sort of data is a useful reminder that, while camera geeks get very sniffy about anything other than tippy top models, the cameras that the public is interested in is actually at the other end of the spectrum.

Check out the best Cyber Monday Canon deals along with the best Sony Cyber Monday deals.