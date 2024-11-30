Weird Canon PowerShot Zoom monocular camera drops to its BEST-EVER price

Record FullHD video at the touch of a button with this pocket-sized space-age monocular now slashed in price

The PowerShot Zoom is one of the most unusual compact cameras you can get from Canon. It works a bit like a monocular - giving you a telescopic view of action and wildlife - but can shoot stills and video too. We have seen some great discounts on this model since its launch - but now it can be found at its best-ever price - and comes in a kit with a 16 GB microSD card and a 20-watt USB--C charging adapter.

Canon PowerShot Zoom| was £289 | now £159 Save £130 at Amazon

Canon PowerShot Zoom| was £289 | now £159
Save £130 at Amazon This unusual camera has a 12MP sensor, and can record Full HD MP4 files  - with a built-in 100-400mm zoom that's great for record photos of wildlife and sports. 

Canon PowerShot Zoom| was £289 | now £159
If you don't want the white version of the camera, Park Cameras also has the same deal on the all-black version. But hurry - as it looks like they only have limited quantities of both colours.

