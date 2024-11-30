Weird Canon PowerShot Zoom monocular camera drops to its BEST-EVER price

The PowerShot Zoom is one of the most unusual compact cameras you can get from Canon. It works a bit like a monocular - giving you a telescopic view of action and wildlife - but can shoot stills and video too. We have seen some great discounts on this model since its launch - but now it can be found at its best-ever price - and comes in a kit with a 16 GB microSD card and a 20-watt USB--C charging adapter.

Canon PowerShot Zoom| was £289 | now £159

Save £130 at Amazon This unusual camera has a 12MP sensor, and can record Full HD MP4 files - with a built-in 100-400mm zoom that's great for record photos of wildlife and sports.

Canon PowerShot Zoom| was £289 | now £159

Save £5130 at Amazon. If you don't want the white version of the camera, Park Cameras also has the same deal on the all-black version. But hurry - as it looks like they only have limited quantities of both colours.

The Canon PowerShot Zoom has a three-way one-touch switchable button, effortlessly transitioning from 100mm to 400mm optical zoom, and extends up to 800mm digital zoom for distant subjects. The autofocus with face tracking keeps your focus sharp, while image stabilization ensures a steady view.

Designed to fit in your pocket, this monocular is perfect for sporting events, hikes, or a day at the zoo. Equipped with a 12MP CMOS sensor, it captures both FullHD 30p video and still images. Connect seamlessly to your smartphone via built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for Remote LiveView or easy image and video transfer.

While traditional binoculars are great for watching things as they happen, the PowerShot Zoom enables you to record all the action to watch back later. Images do have a fixed aspect ratio of 4:3 which is the original aspect ratio used for broadcast. You can of course crop photos in the post if you want to get a more standard 6x4 or 5x7 image instead. You can also view what you've shot by looking down the electronic viewfinder.

"The Canon PowerShot Zoom literally puts a 100mm, 400mm and (digital) 800mm lens in your pocket," says my colleague James in his review.

"The resulting images and video obviously have compromised fidelity, but you probably wouldn't even be able to TAKE those images and video otherwise. Ideal for birdwatchers, plane and trainspotters, walkers and ramblers who always wish they had something to snap that bird or plane in the distance – and a fascinating gadget for photographers who occasionally want more reach than their camera or phone can provide."

See other Black Friday binocular deals