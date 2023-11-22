These Canon Refurb deals are a great way to make Black Friday more affordable!

If you're looking through the best Black Friday camera deals and nothing is taking your fancy or maybe a brand new camera might not be in your budget, you can always look at the refurbished market, and Canon has its own refurbished section where you can buy flagship cameras at discount prices to help you upgrade, while still saving money.

I've rounded up the best Canon Refurbished deal below for the taking, and while these are the best deals I've picked, Canon is always adding new refurb deals to the company's site - so take a look there too!

Refurbished Canon EOS R3 | was $5,9399 | now $4,499

Save $900 at Canon USA on the latest flagship that offers a 24.1MP stacked sensor, i30fps bursts, 4K 120p video, and even 6K RAW 12-bit internal recording.

Refurbished Canon EOS R5 | was $3,509 | now $3,059

Save $450 at Canon USA The latest high-megapixel mirrorless from Canon offers you a massive 45-megapixel sensor with 8K/30fps RAW, and 4K/120fps 10-bit internal video - this is a camera built for professional content creators who seek the very latest in stills or video technology.

Refurbished Canon EOS R6 Mark II| was $2,199 | now $2,019

Save $180 at Canon USA If you want the latest mirrorless tech that offers you a 24MP sensor, 4K/60fps, and 1080p at 120fps for slow-motion. This is the perfect balance between price and performance in the Canon R-series.

Refurbished Canon EOS RP| was $899.99 |$809.99

SAVE $90 at Canon USA on the lightest and smallest full frame camera on the market that offers entry into mirrorless cameras with a 26MP sensor and Canon's famous Dual Pixel AF system, you won't be disappointed!

While refurbished might not on the tip of everyone's tongue when you think about deals, it does offer a way of owning new to you camera gear, something even current flagship cameras for a fraction of the price - in fact these deals above are all beating the current black Friday deals!

