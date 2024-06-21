These are the top 10 cameras being sold at B&H - and some might surprise you!

If you have ever wondered what other photographers are buying or you're not sure what the next best mirrorless camera you want to buy and like to see what others are using, B&H has shared what are the hottest top ten cameras right now in 2024, and some of them might surprise you!



So scroll down and take a look at these top ten cameras of 2024 and see what could be your next camera purchase.

(Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

1. Fujifilm X100VI

Unsurprisingly the wonderful Fujifilm X100IV is at the very top spot on this top ten list. The X100VI combines retro aesthetics with modern technology. Maintaining the compact, user-friendly design of its predecessors, it incorporates a high-resolution 40.2MP X-Trans CMOS 5 HR sensor and a powerful X-Processor 5 for exceptional speed and image quality.

This advanced sensor captures light efficiently and works with the processor to provide remarkable photo and video performance, including internal 6.2K recording at 30p in 10-bit color. The camera also supports 4K HQ mode and high frame rate options like 4K at 60p and Full HD at 240p.

Blending classic design with cutting-edge features, the X100VI is perfect for photographers and videographers looking to elevate everyday moments into extraordinary visual stories.

(Image credit: Rod Lawton/Digital Camera World)

2. Sony A7 IV

The Sony A7 IV is a versatile hybrid mirrorless camera that excels in both photography and videography. It features a 33MP Exmor R BSI CMOS full-frame sensor that ensures high clarity, low noise, and vivid colors, even in low light, with a broad ISO range of 100-51200 and a dynamic range of approximately 15 stops.

For video, the A7 IV supports 4K 60p recording in 10-bit, using the full sensor width for 7K oversampling, as well as 4.6K cropped 4K output. It has no recording time limit and includes a heat-dissipating design for extended recording, enabling over an hour of continuous 4K 60p 10-bit 4:2:2 footage.

With its blend of high-resolution stills and advanced video features, the A7 IV is ideal for both photographers and filmmakers.

(Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

3. Nikon Zf

The Nikon Zf is a standout in Nikon’s retro-inspired lineup, blending vintage aesthetics with modern technology. Its full-frame body mirrors classic SLR design, while housing advanced Z-series features, making it a powerful tool for creating timeless images.

Inspired by the Nikon FM2, the Zf features machined edges and knurled dials for manual control, and offers a satisfying mechanical shutter click. It includes a dedicated black-and-white mode and touch-sensitive controls on a 3.2" vari-angle LCD screen, enhancing usability and creative flexibility.

With its mix of nostalgic design and cutting-edge features with its 24MP sensor and 4K video options, the Nikon Zf is perfect for creators seeking style and advanced performance.

(Image credit: Rod Lawton/Digital Camera World)

4. Sony A7C

Building on the sleek design and full-frame sensor of its predecessor, the silver Sony a7C II brings enhanced resolution, autofocus, in-body image stabilization, and upgraded video capabilities, all within the same compact and versatile form factor.

The Sony a7C II features a 33MP full-frame Exmor R CMOS sensor paired with the BIONZ XR processor. This combination delivers 10-bit 4K video at up to 30 fps and a continuous shooting rate of 10 fps with autofocus and auto exposure, using either the mechanical or electronic shutter.

The back-illuminated sensor structure provides higher resolution while maintaining excellent sensitivity, and with an ISO range of 100-51200 (expandable to 50-204800), the camera excels in low-light conditions with minimal noise and a wide dynamic range.

(Image credit: Rod Lawton)

5. Sony A7R V

Blending high resolution with exceptional precision, the Sony a7R V is a mirrorless camera crafted for detail enthusiasts. It boasts a 61MP full-frame sensor, a new AI-based autofocus system with advanced subject recognition, 8K video recording, and an 8-stop image stabilization system, making it a versatile and reliable choice for both photography and video work.

The sensor's advanced structure and copper wiring layer enhance data transmission speed, allowing for 14-bit high-resolution stills with a native ISO range of 100-32000, expandable to ISO 50-102400, delivering outstanding image quality in various lighting conditions perfect for content creators shooting in all conditions.

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

6. Fujifilm X-T5

The Fujifilm X-T5 is a portable and powerful multimedia mirrorless camera that boasts a new 40MP APS-C X-Trans CMOS 5 HR BSI sensor, delivering stunning image quality. With a size comparable to the original X-T1 and lighter than its predecessor, the X-T5 combines a classic, dial-based layout with advanced technology.

It features a seven-stop in-body image stabilization system, a Pixel Shift Multi-Shot mode for creating 160MP files, and action-freezing electronic shutter speeds of up to 1/180,000 sec.

Beyond its impressive still photography capabilities, the X-T5 excels in video, recording up to 6.2K in 4:2:2 10-bit color internally, or 12-bit ProRes RAW and Blackmagic RAW via HDMI, making this a true dream for those who want an all-in-one camera in a compact package.

(Image credit: Sony)

7. Sony ZV-E10

Tailored for vloggers, the Sony ZV-E10 combines the versatility of a large APS-C sensor and mirrorless capabilities with a specialized feature set designed specifically for content creators. It enhances upon the limitations of smartphones by offering improved image quality, a wider selection of lenses, and enhanced creative control to elevate your shooting experience.

Following the success of the ZV-1, the ZV-E10 extends Sony's vlogging-centric approach into the mirrorless realm. This camera is compact yet powerful, featuring design elements and shooting modes tailored for solo content production. Its vari-angle screen enables precise framing, while the integrated directional microphone ensures clear sound capture from front-facing subjects.

Creative tools like Background Defocus and Product Showcase modes simplify the process of highlighting specific subjects, enhancing the overall vlogging experience.

(Image credit: James Artaius)

8. Canon EOS R6 Mark II

Balancing robust photo capabilities with adept video features, the Canon EOS R6 Mark II stands as a versatile mirrorless camera tailored for multimedia creators.

Featuring an enhanced 24.2MP CMOS sensor and updated processing, it delivers superior autofocus, impressive 4K 60p 10-bit video recording, and enhanced overall speed. The redesigned camera body offers more intuitive handling, including a revamped top plate that simplifies access to various shooting modes.

(Image credit: Digital Camera World)

9. Nikon Z8

Derived from flagship technology, the Nikon Z8 is a compact, lightweight camera that integrates many features of the Z9 into a sleek, portable form. Positioned as the ultimate hybrid camera, the Z8 inherits the same advanced sensor, processing power, and autofocus capabilities as its flagship counterpart, housed in a redesigned body optimized for gimbal use, event coverage, and handheld shooting scenarios.

At its core, the Z8 incorporates the proven FX-format 45.7MP BSI stacked CMOS sensor originally featured in the Z9. This sensor offers a compelling blend of high resolution, fast readout speeds, exceptional clarity, and minimal noise.

The stacked architecture significantly reduces rolling shutter effects, while the back-illuminated structure enhances performance in low-light conditions across the extended ISO range of 32-102400. The 45.7MP resolution and full-frame sensor size are ideal for detail-focused photography genres and support video recording capabilities up to 8K resolution.

(Image credit: Canon)

10. Canon PowerShot SX740 HS

The Canon PowerShot SX740 HS ensures that few subjects are out of reach with its powerful features. Equipped with a 20.3MP CMOS sensor and a 40x optical zoom, this all-in-one point-and-shoot excels at capturing both nearby details and distant scenes. Optical image stabilization enhances sharpness throughout its 24-960mm zoom range (35mm equivalent), while the Zoom Framing Assistant simplifies tracking subjects at longer focal lengths with a quick zoom-out and zoom-in function at the touch of a button.

Powered by Canon's DIGIC 8 Image Processor, the camera supports continuous shooting at 10 fps with AF lock, keeping pace with your photography needs. The 20.3MP sensor enables 4K video recording and 4K time-lapse capabilities. Framing for both videos and photos is facilitated by the 3.0" LCD screen, which tilts 180° for easy selfie capture.

Additionally, built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity allow seamless pairing with compatible mobile devices using the Canon Camera Connect app. This feature enables swift photo editing and sharing directly from the camera, enhancing the camera's versatility for on-the-go creators.

While most on this list are to be expected, like the Fujifilm X100IV, I was very surprised to see the Nikon Z8 so far down the list, and the Son ZV-E10 so far up the list - but it goes to show that what you might think is popular, really isn't to the whole photography community.

One entry that I am not surprised about is the Nikon Zf, that has been a camera that the Nikon community has wanted for a while and I have heard nothing but great things about it.

Another surprise is the fact that a compact camera is within the top ten, yes it's at number ten on this list, but it goes to show that there is clearly still a market for these cameras that conveniently fit in your pocket and can be taken anywhere!