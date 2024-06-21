These are the top 10 cameras being sold at B&H - and some might surprise you!

These are the 10 trending cameras being bought from B&H Photo store right now

If you have ever wondered what other photographers are buying or you're not sure what the next best mirrorless camera you want to buy and like to see what others are using, B&H has shared what are the hottest top ten cameras right now in 2024, and some of them might surprise you!

So scroll down and take a look at these top ten cameras of 2024 and see what could be your next camera purchase.

Fujifilm X100IV | $1,599 at B&H

Sony A7 IV | $2,498 at B&H

Nikon Zf | $1,996.96 at B&H

Sony A7C | $2,198 at B&H

Sony A7R V | $3,898 at B&H

Fujifilm X-T5 | $1,699 at B&H

Sony ZV-E10 | $598 at B&H

Canon EOS R6 Mark II | $1,999 at B&H

Nikon Z8 | $3,496.95 at B&H

Canon PowerShot SX740 HS| $479.99 at B&H

Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 

He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

