Save up to a MASSIVE $900 on these Canon refurb camera deals

If you're looking through the best Canon today and nothing is taking your fancy or maybe a brand-new camera might not be in your budget this year, you can always look at the refurbished market. Canon USA has its own refurbished section where you can buy flagship cameras at discount prices to help you upgrade, while still saving money in the process.

I've rounded up the two best Canon Refurbished deals below – but Canon is always adding new refurb deals to the company's site so take a look there too!

Refurbished Canon EOS R5 | was $3,509 | now $2,499

Save $900 at Canon USA The latest high-megapixel mirrorless from Canon offers you a massive 45-megapixel sensor with 8K/30fps RAW, and 4K/120fps 10-bit internal video - this is a camera built for professional content creators who seek the very latest in stills or video technology. See our full EOS R5 review

While refurbished might not be on the tip of everyone's tongue when you think about deals, it does offer a way of owning new-to-you camera gear – sometimes even current flagship cameras – for a fraction of the price.