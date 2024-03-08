Save MASSIVE amounts of cash with these Canon refurb camera deals

If you're looking through the best Canon deals today and nothing is taking your fancy or maybe a brand-new camera might not be in your budget, you can always look at the refurbished market. Canon USA has its own refurbished section where you can buy flagship cameras at discount prices to help you upgrade, while still saving money in the process.

I've rounded up the four best Canon Refurbished deals below – but Canon is always adding new refurb deals to the company's site so take a look there too!

Canon EOS R3| was $4,499 |now $4,049

SAVE $450 at Canon USA If you're in the market for the latest Canon flagship, but still want to save a few pennies then this is a great deal with a $450 saving!

Refurbished Canon EOS R5 | was $3,509 | now $2,699

Save $360 at Canon USA The latest high-megapixel mirrorless from Canon offers you a massive 45-megapixel sensor with 8K/30fps RAW, and 4K/120fps 10-bit internal video - this is a camera built for professional content creators who seek the very latest in stills or video technology. See our full EOS R5 review

Canon EOS R5 C |was $3,849|now $3,199

SAVE $650 at Canon USA. If you love taking images, but video is your passion then the EOS R5 C is the perfect blend of a video-focused mirrorless that is still able to pump out amazing 45MP stills too - now with an impressive $650 discount!

While refurbished might not be on the tip of everyone's tongue when you think about deals, it does offer a way of owning new-to-you camera gear – sometimes even current flagship cameras – for a fraction of the price.