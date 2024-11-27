SAVE £380! The brilliant Nikon Z6 III is now just £1,999, and I'm buying one!

The Nikon Z6 III is a brilliant enthusiast camera, packing in much of the power of the pro-level Nikon Z8 into a full-frame body with a lower 24.5-megapixel count. We raved about it in our five-star review, but the only thing that stopped me from rushing out and buying one was that it was a little on the pricey side at its £2,699 launch price.
That issue has been addressed with this stunning Black Friday camera deal, with the body-only camera being available at just £1,999 as Clifton Cameras. While I've seen it elsewhere around the £2,300 mark, this is the first time I've seen it break the £2K barrier.
Save £380 at Clifton Cameras The Nikon Z 6 III is packed full of incredible features for photographers and videographers alike. It has a 24.5mp partially stacked full-frame sensor, Expeed 7 processing engine, and 14fps shooting rate using the mechanical shutter (20fps with the electronic shutter). Video-wise, it boasts 6K at up to 60p internal, 4K at up to 60fps, and Full-HD at 240fps.