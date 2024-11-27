SAVE £380! The brilliant Nikon Z6 III is now just £1,999, and I'm buying one!

The only problem with the Z6 III was it was a bit steep at launch, but under £2K it's an absolute steal!

The Nikon Z6 III is a brilliant enthusiast camera, packing in much of the power of the pro-level Nikon Z8 into a full-frame body with a lower 24.5-megapixel count. We raved about it in our five-star review, but the only thing that stopped me from rushing out and buying one was that it was a little on the pricey side at its £2,699 launch price.

That issue has been addressed with this stunning Black Friday camera deal, with the body-only camera being available at just £1,999 as Clifton Cameras. While I've seen it elsewhere around the £2,300 mark, this is the first time I've seen it break the £2K barrier.

Nikon Z6 III
Nikon Z6 III: was £2,379 now £1,999 at Clifton Cameras

Save £380 at Clifton Cameras The Nikon Z 6 III is packed full of incredible features for photographers and videographers alike. It has a 24.5mp partially stacked full-frame sensor, Expeed 7 processing engine, and 14fps shooting rate using the mechanical shutter (20fps with the electronic shutter). Video-wise, it boasts 6K at up to 60p internal, 4K at up to 60fps, and Full-HD at 240fps.

View Deal

News Editor

Prior to joining digitalcameraworld.com as News Editor, Adam was the editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine for seven years, and as such is one of Digital Camera World's leading experts when it comes to all things Nikon-related. 

Whether it’s reviews and hands-on tests of the latest Nikon cameras and lenses, sharing his skills using filters, tripods, lighting, L brackets and other photography equipment, or trading tips and techniques on shooting landscapes, wildlife and almost any genre of photography, Adam is always on hand to provide his insights. 

Prior to his tenure on N-Photo, Adam was also a veteran of publications such as PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, so his wealth of photographic knowledge isn’t solely limited to the Big N. 

