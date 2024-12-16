Now the Nikon Z6 III is now under two grand I'm buying one!

The Nikon Z6 III is a brilliant enthusiast camera, packing in much of the power of the pro-level Nikon Z8 into a full-frame body with a lower 24.5-megapixel count. We raved about it in our five-star review, but the only thing that stopped me from rushing out and buying one was that it was a little on the pricey side at its £2,699 launch price.

This stunning deal has addressed that issue, with the body-only camera being available at just £1,996.23 at Amazon. While I've seen it around the £2,300 mark elsewhere, this is the first time I've seen it break the £2K barrier.

Nikon Z6 III: was £2,379 now £1,996.23 at Amazon Save £381 at Amazon The Nikon Z 6 III is packed full of incredible features for photographers and videographers alike. It has a 24.5mp partially stacked full-frame sensor, Expeed 7 processing engine, and 14fps shooting rate using the mechanical shutter (20fps with the electronic shutter). Video-wise, it boasts 6K at up to 60p internal, 4K at up to 60fps, and Full-HD at 240fps.

Standout features include a new ‘partially stacked’ image sensor that enables blistering performance, an ultra-high-res HDR wide gamut viewfinder that gives an ultra-realistic display, and a new vari-angle screen with its front-facing facility that makes the Z6 III much more ideal for vlogging than its predecessors. And for night owl photographers, the autofocus system can practically see in the dark. All in all, this camera is an epic all-rounder.