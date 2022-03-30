Save an astonishing $700 on Sigma 28mm f/1.4 Art for Canon & Nikon at Adorama

If you're looking for the deal of the day, heck even the deal of the month, this is it right here. Adorama is now offering the Sigma 28mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art in either Canon EF or Nikon F mounts for an absolute steal of just $699 - that's an astonishing $700 discount.

28mm used to be a representative wide-angle in the era of film cameras, and attracts many fans even today. To accommodate the request from many photographers who expressed the strong interest in using the familiar 28mm with Art line quality, Sigma produced this lens, that's perfect for still or video.

This favored wide-angle prime, the Sigma 28mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art Lens is a versatile lens with a classic broad field of view that suits everything from street shooting to landscape photography, and everything in-between. Impressively bright, the fast f/1.4 maximum aperture is ideal for working in low-light conditions and also offers greater control over depth of field for isolating your subjects for that soft dreamy look.

In addition to its optical merits, this 28mm f/1.4 also sports a Hyper Sonic Motor to produce quick, smooth, and quiet autofocus performance with full-time manual focus override, meaning no matter what you will also way be able to get the shot. The physical design features a brass bayonet mount, which offers rigidity and mounting precision along with a seal to guard against dust and moisture - meaning this lens is ready to take on the elements even if your not.

At this amazing price of just $699 for either Canon EF or Nikon F mounts, this is undoubtedly the deal of the month and we would highly recommend placing your order now before you are disappointed, as at this price we can't see them being around for long, so take the plunge and upgrade photography or video work.

