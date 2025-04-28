Nikon’s pro-grade 24-70mm f/2.8 Z lens drops to $1,996.95

If you’re looking to pick up one of the most dependable lenses in Nikon’s mirrorless Z-mount lineup, now is the perfect time. The Nikon Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S is currently seeing a major price drop, with $400 knocked off its usual cost. Normally priced at $2,396.95, it’s now available for just $1,996.95 over at B&H.

This lens has earned its reputation as a workhorse for a reason. Offering superb sharpness, beautiful rendering, and reliable performance across its versatile zoom range, it’s a go-to choice for everything from weddings and events to documentary work and landscapes. The constant f/2.8 aperture delivers excellent low-light performance and depth of field control, making it a favorite for both professionals and serious enthusiasts alike.

Built to survive the demands of real-world shooting, the 24-70mm f/2.8 S boasts rugged weather sealing, fast autofocus, and stunning optical quality that holds up even at the pixel level. Whether you’re using it wide open or stopped down, it’s consistently sharp from edge to edge, and the handling is exactly what you’d expect from one of Nikon’s premium S-line lenses.

Deals like this don't come around too often, especially on glass that's this central to a kit. If you’ve been holding out on adding a premium mid-range zoom to your setup, or simply want to upgrade from a slower kit lens, this is a deal well worth jumping on while it lasts.