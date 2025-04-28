Nikon’s pro-grade 24-70mm f/2.8 Z lens drops to $1,996.95
Serious savings on a serious lens: $400 off the Nikon 24-70mm f/2.8 S
If you’re looking to pick up one of the most dependable lenses in Nikon’s mirrorless Z-mount lineup, now is the perfect time. The Nikon Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S is currently seeing a major price drop, with $400 knocked off its usual cost. Normally priced at $2,396.95, it’s now available for just $1,996.95 over at B&H.
SAVE $400 at B&H A rugged, razor-sharp 24-70mm f/2.8, built for professionals who need speed, reliability, and stunning image quality in any environment.
This lens has earned its reputation as a workhorse for a reason. Offering superb sharpness, beautiful rendering, and reliable performance across its versatile zoom range, it’s a go-to choice for everything from weddings and events to documentary work and landscapes. The constant f/2.8 aperture delivers excellent low-light performance and depth of field control, making it a favorite for both professionals and serious enthusiasts alike.
Built to survive the demands of real-world shooting, the 24-70mm f/2.8 S boasts rugged weather sealing, fast autofocus, and stunning optical quality that holds up even at the pixel level. Whether you’re using it wide open or stopped down, it’s consistently sharp from edge to edge, and the handling is exactly what you’d expect from one of Nikon’s premium S-line lenses.
Deals like this don't come around too often, especially on glass that's this central to a kit. If you’ve been holding out on adding a premium mid-range zoom to your setup, or simply want to upgrade from a slower kit lens, this is a deal well worth jumping on while it lasts.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
