This classic Canon RF 35mm f/1.8 is just $449 – That's a true prime lens bargain
Get the classic 35mm wide-angle focal length for under $500 with this Canon RF 35mm f/1.8
If you're looking for a classic focal length to sink your teeth into, then a 35mm lens is a true classic used by some of the masters of photography – and now you can step into their shoes with this latest Canon deal.
You can now get the Canon RF 35mm f/1.8 Macro IS STM for a cool $449 at B&H, saving you a sweet $50 - while the discount isn't much, a 35mm f/1.8 for under $500 is a true prime lens bargain.
💰SAVE $50 at B&H. Grab this classic focal length, used by many masters of photography, with the bonus of a 1:2 macro optic for under $500
The Canon RF 35mm f/1.8 IS Macro STM is a compact, lightweight, and very capable prime lens that can be used for many applications in photography.
From street to landscape, and even portrait photography the 35mm focal length is a classic look that will stand the test of time.
However, this lens also features a handy 1:2 macro optic that allows the photographer to focus as close as 6.7" capturing subjects at half lifesize (or 0.5x). Also benefiting from Canon's STM motor all your focusing will go undetected by passers-by on the street, and having a full-time manual override makes this lens perfect for those creative shots that just need you, the photographer to take control.
While a $50 saving isn't much on paper, a 35mm f/1.8 prime is a great buy for under $500 and will serve you well in your photographic career.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
