If you're looking for a classic focal length to sink your teeth into, then a 35mm lens is a true classic used by some of the masters of photography – and now you can step into their shoes with this latest Canon deal.



You can now get the Canon RF 35mm f/1.8 Macro IS STM for a cool $449 at B&H, saving you a sweet $50 - while the discount isn't much, a 35mm f/1.8 for under $500 is a true prime lens bargain.

The Canon RF 35mm f/1.8 IS Macro STM is a compact, lightweight, and very capable prime lens that can be used for many applications in photography.

From street to landscape, and even portrait photography the 35mm focal length is a classic look that will stand the test of time.

However, this lens also features a handy 1:2 macro optic that allows the photographer to focus as close as 6.7" capturing subjects at half lifesize (or 0.5x). Also benefiting from Canon's STM motor all your focusing will go undetected by passers-by on the street, and having a full-time manual override makes this lens perfect for those creative shots that just need you, the photographer to take control.



While a $50 saving isn't much on paper, a 35mm f/1.8 prime is a great buy for under $500 and will serve you well in your photographic career.

Today's best Canon RF 35mm f/1.8 Macro IS STM deals Low Stock $458.99 $430.99 View $499.99 $449 View Deal ends Tue, Jun 17, 2025 $549 View Show more