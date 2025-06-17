Go ultra-wide for less: Tokina 11-16mm f/2.8 gets $200 saving for B&H Bild Expo
If you’ve been craving an ultra-wide lens for your Canon or Nikon DSLR but don’t want to spend a fortune, now’s the time to act. As part of an exclusive B&H Bild Expo offer, the Tokina atx-i 11-16mm f/2.8 CF is now available for just $249 - down from its usual $449.
That’s a $100 saving on one of the most respected wide-angle zooms for APS-C DSLR users, and a deal that’s hard to ignore.
SAVE $200 at B&H. The Tokina atx‑i 11–16 mm f/2.8 CF is a rugged, constant‑f/2.8 ultra‑wide APS‑C zoom with sharp optics, internal focus, clutch AF/MF switch, and minimal distortion - excellent for landscapes, architecture, and video work. Available in Canon EF or Nikon F mount.
This 11–16mm lens offers a dramatic field of view (approximately 16.5–24mm full-frame equivalent) with a constant f/2.8 aperture. That makes it perfect for shooting everything from expansive landscapes and architecture to interiors, events, and creative handheld video. Whether you're documenting street scenes or capturing sweeping skies at twilight, this lens delivers the width and brightness you need.
What makes the Tokina atx-i 11-16mm f/2.8 such a standout is its combination of high optical performance, fast aperture, and accessible price. It produces sharp, contrasty images even wide open, with minimal distortion and good control over flare. Focus is smooth and reliable, and the lens is built with a reassuringly solid feel that stands up to the demands of real-world shooting.
This is an exclusive deal available only through B&H as part of their Bild Expo celebration, and it's the perfect opportunity to elevate your crop-sensor kit with pro-level glass.
At just $249, the Tokina 11-16mm is one of the best value ultra-wide options on the market - ideal for both photographers and videographers who need sharp, creative visuals without spending full-frame money.
