Samsung launches the Galaxy S25 Edge: its thinnest-ever S-series phone

After months of teasers, speculation and rumours, Samsung has finally officially launched the Galaxy S25 Edge: its slimmest S-series phone ever. At a mere 5.8mm thick (not including the camera bump), it's noticeably thinner than other (already thin) phones, and it's also lighter, at just 163g.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Despite the razor-thin thickness, Samsung has still managed to pack in a 200MP primary (wide-angle) camera module. It was speculated that this would be identical to that featured in the S25 Ultra, but there are some reports of the sensor in the S25 Edge measuring 1/1.56", which is smaller than the 1/1.3" sensor in the S25 Ultra. We cannot confirm the exact size of the Edge's senor yet, but with Samsung revealing that it had to specially develop a thinner camera module that would fit into the Edge's super-slim chassis, it's possible that the camera's sensor size may have been slightly reduced.

(Image credit: Samsung)

The other module in the dual camera array is a 12MP ultrawide snapper, which seems to be a direct carry-over from the S25+. There is no telephoto module, but Samsung is claiming 2x 'optical' zoom courtesy of on-sensor lossless zoom. As we've come to expect from recent S-series camera phones, the S25 Edge will get Samsung's latest AI-powered camera software features, like Photo Assist to automatically replace objects or elements in a photo, and Audio Eraser for removing distracting sounds. The S25 Edge is also compatible with Samsung Log video for color grading in post production, and this feature also works with the selfie camera.

(Image credit: Future)

Elsewhere, the S25 Edge is powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy SoC and Adreno 830 GPU as in the S25 Ultra. The chassis is IP68-certified against dust and water ingress, while the 6.7-inch, 1440 x 3120-pixel AMOLED display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2.

Though Samsung has evidently gone to great lengths to package premium, flagship components and features into a super-slim body, there's one compromise that it hasn't been able to overcome: battery capacity. At 'only' 3900mAh, the S25 Edge's battery is the smallest in the S25 series, being a full 1000mAh less than the cell in the S25+; a phone with the same 6.7-inch screen size. However, the Edge's battery is only marginally weaker than that in the vanilla S25 (4000mAh).

(Image credit: Samsung)

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will be available in three body colorways: Titanium Jetblack, Titanium Silver, and Titanium Icyblue (you'd never guess that the phone's frame is made from titanium). Pricing is set to start at $1099 for the base 256GB model, though pricing is not yet available for the 512GB version. The phone will go on sale on May 23rd, but can be pre-ordered now.