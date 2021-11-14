Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G brochure leaked!

It’s certainly no secret that Samsung is getting ready to launch the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G – the new camera phone has been subject to a plethora of leaks. We revealed full specs back in July and this month the new phone has appeared on Geekbench and Google Play Console and now CoinBRS has leaked its image and specifications brochure.

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy S21 FE 5G on January 4th and while the price is the one thing we don’t know about the phone, it is expected to give the best budget camera phone market some stiff competition.

Snapdragon 888 & Exynos 2100

(Image credit: CoinBRS)

Similar to S20 FE, which was available in both Exynos and Snapdragon, The S21 FE has been leaked to also be available in both the Snapdragon 888 and Exynos 2100 variants based on the markets. While the Exynos 2100 has Mali G78 GPU, the Snapdragon 888 comes with Adreno 660 GPU coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

32MP selfie camera

(Image credit: CoinBRS)

The Galaxy S21 FE 5G is tipped to have a triple camera system on the back, with a 64MP primary sensor paired with a depth sensor and an ultra-wide-angle sensor. A 32MP camera on the front for selfies and video calling, will undoubtedly prove very popular.

According to leaks, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will come with an Android 11 OS, 6GB RAM option, an FHD+ display with 1080 X 2340 pixels resolution.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G design

(Image credit: CoinBRS)

Design-wise, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will have a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass layer, and a center-positioned punch-hole cutout. The power and volume buttons are on the right spine and the USB Type-C port and speakers are at the bottom.

The new camera phone looks set to feature a decent 4500mAh battery with support for 15W fast-charging. It’s said to be equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor for security and connectivity features include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and USB Type-C for charging.

(Image credit: CoinBRS)

The Galaxy S21 FE is said to be available in white, lavender, cream, and black options, depending on country and carrier.



