Galaxy S25 FE: new rumor hints at possible camera upgrade for Samsung's next budget S-series handset
Samsung's next entry-level S-series phone could be in line for a subtle camera upgrade
No sooner has Samsung launched its latest Galaxy S25-series phone, the S25 Edge, rumors are already circulating about what we might expect from the next S25 phone, which will likely be the S25 FE. FE handsets (denoting 'Fan Edition') are entry-level S-series phones, which sit beneath the vanilla S25 but above Samsung top-most A-series offering - currently the Galaxy A56.
Although the specs of the Galaxy S25 FE are still largely unknown, GalaxyClub reports that the upcoming phone may sport a 12MP selfie camera. This would potentially be an upgrade over the 10MP snapper found in the S23 FE and S24 FE, and could hint at the selfie module being a direct carry-over from that used in the S25 and S25+. This would mean the cheaper phone might end up with comparable selfie image quality to those existing, more up-market handsets.
As for what camera module might be used for the primary rear-facing snapper, well, the same source suggests Samsung may be sticking with same 50MP, 1/1.57" sensor we've seen before in the S23 FE and the S24 FE. That's both disappointing and potentially risky, considering the fierce competition from the Chinese brands in the upper-mid-range camera phone sector. However, it's possible Samsung's continual advancements in image processing and its AI photo enhancement could still improve image quality, even if the sensor hardware remains unchanged.
As for when we might expect the Galaxy S25 FE to drop, that would likely be late September/early October, if Samsung follows its usual FE release schedule. Expect pricing to start at around $649/£649, assuming Samsung sticks to the same price point as the current Galaxy S24 FE.
Story credit: GalaxyClub
Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.