Galaxy S25 FE: new rumor hints at possible camera upgrade for Samsung's next budget S-series handset

No sooner has Samsung launched its latest Galaxy S25-series phone, the S25 Edge, rumors are already circulating about what we might expect from the next S25 phone, which will likely be the S25 FE. FE handsets (denoting 'Fan Edition') are entry-level S-series phones, which sit beneath the vanilla S25 but above Samsung top-most A-series offering - currently the Galaxy A56.

The Samsung Galaxy A56 5G: the S25 FE would be positioned above this, but below the other members of the S25 family (Image credit: Basil Kronfli)

Although the specs of the Galaxy S25 FE are still largely unknown, GalaxyClub reports that the upcoming phone may sport a 12MP selfie camera. This would potentially be an upgrade over the 10MP snapper found in the S23 FE and S24 FE, and could hint at the selfie module being a direct carry-over from that used in the S25 and S25+. This would mean the cheaper phone might end up with comparable selfie image quality to those existing, more up-market handsets.

The S25 FE's selfie camera could be the same as that used in this, the Galaxy S25 (Image credit: Basil Kronfli)

As for what camera module might be used for the primary rear-facing snapper, well, the same source suggests Samsung may be sticking with same 50MP, 1/1.57" sensor we've seen before in the S23 FE and the S24 FE. That's both disappointing and potentially risky, considering the fierce competition from the Chinese brands in the upper-mid-range camera phone sector. However, it's possible Samsung's continual advancements in image processing and its AI photo enhancement could still improve image quality, even if the sensor hardware remains unchanged.

The Oppo Reno 13 Pro: just one of a bunch of accomplished camera phones which will compete with the S25 FE (Image credit: Luke Baker / Digital Camera World)

As for when we might expect the Galaxy S25 FE to drop, that would likely be late September/early October, if Samsung follows its usual FE release schedule. Expect pricing to start at around $649/£649, assuming Samsung sticks to the same price point as the current Galaxy S24 FE.

Story credit: GalaxyClub