Galaxy S25 Edge: Samsung's thinnest-ever camera phone to launch imminently!

The Samsung S25 series dropped in January, but there was one model in the line-up which, though teased at the launch event, wasn't actually released. At the time this was rumored to be the S25 'Slim', but the phone has since been officially named the S25 Edge. Its standout feature will be its notably slimmer profile, rumored to be just 5.85mm thick thick.

It was thought the S25 Edge would launch in April, but we now know that Samsung will be launching the device at a global virtual event which will start at 8pm ET / 5pm PT today (1am BST Tuesday).

Apart from its incredibly slim thickness, we also know that the S25 Edge will get the same 200MP ISOCELL HP2 primary (wide-angle) camera as featured in the S25 Ultra. The second rear-facing module has been speculated to be a 12MP Ultrawide camera, most likely a carry-over from the S25 and S25+.

It's disappointing that it looks as though there won't be a telephoto camera, but shrinking a phone's thickness inevitably comes with compromises. It's not all bad news though, as the huge megapixel count of the primary camera means on-sensor zoom is still possible, which when combined with AI enhancement could still provide at least 2-3x zoom with little - if any - loss in image quality.

Another potential compromise revealed by a previous leak is battery capacity, which is claimed to only be 3900mAh. While this would make it the smallest battery in the S25 range, and significantly down on the S25+ and S25 Ultra, it'd only be 100mAh smaller than the vanilla S25's battery.

A separate rumor has suggested that the S25 Edge will be available in three colorways: Titanium Icyblue, Titanium Silver, and Titanium Jetblack. A subtle hint there that the phone's frame might be made from titanium? Two storage versions have been speculated: 256GB and 512GB, both with 12GB of RAM. The 256GB version could be priced between €1,200 and €1,300 in Europe, with the 512GB model is suggested to retail between €1,300 and €1,400. We don't yet have any indication of possible US and UK pricing, but there's still time for these details to surface ahead of the phone's supposed April launch.

The Galaxy S25 Edge will be launched during Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked live stream, which will begin at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on Monday, May 12th (1am BST / 10am AEST on Tuesday, May 13th).

Watch the live stream here: