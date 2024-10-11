Ricoh's acid-proof camera is finally being released this month

Ricoh Japan has set a date for the release of its new camera, the heavy-duty G900SE II, for October 25.

The Ricoh G900SE II is one the company's most hardwearing cameras to date, developed for use on challenging job sites such as construction and manufacturing, medicine or disaster relief.

The new model is waterproof down to 65ft / 20m for up to 2 hours of continuous operation. It is also dustproof, shockproof against falls of 6.8ft / 2.1m, resistant to temperatures as low as 14°F / -10°C, and crushproof to weights of up to 200lbs / 90.7kg.

The camera was originally intended to be released in September.

"Thank you for your continued patronage of our products," said Ricoh. "We are pleased to announce that the release date for the field-ready compact digital camera 'Ricoh G900SE II', which we had previously announced would be released soon, has been decided."

The unique selling point of this new model, and the main difference between it and the WG series of rugged cameras, is that it is “highly resistant” to certain chemicals.

Along with another recently released model, the Ricoh G900 II, it will replace the original Ricoh G900.

The Ricoh G900 II (top) and G900SE II (bottom) (Image credit: Ricoh)

Both mark II cameras can withstand chemicals such as ethanol, "or the sodium hypochlorite chlorine dioxide solutions used as fungicidal food additives."

The connectivity abilities of the two models is what distinguishes them from each other. While both include a GPS module that attaches geographic data to images, the SE model also supports Bluetooth and WiFi connections with added compatibility with NFC cards.

The cameras also have functions that make them appropriate for use in high-security environments, such as local governments and within the police.

The user can restrict the use of the camera's operations by locking some of the functions, including camera access, menu access, internal memory viewing, USB connection, SDWO card usage and WEB service access. It also has a dual password function, whereby two people can use the device and only have access to their side of it.

The camera will retail at $899.95 (approximately £709.38 / AU$1,373.29).

