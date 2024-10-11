Ricoh's acid-proof camera is finally being released this month

By
published

The newest Ricoh camera can survive an acid attack! Making it great for those who work in healthcare or manufacturing

Ricoh G900SE II
(Image credit: Ricoh)

Ricoh Japan has set a date for the release of its new camera, the heavy-duty G900SE II, for October 25. 

The Ricoh G900SE II is one the company's most hardwearing cameras to date, developed for use on challenging job sites such as construction and manufacturing, medicine or disaster relief.

Leonie Helm
Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

