Pro DSLR price drop! Canon EOS 5D Mark IV slashed by £400

The Canon EOS 5D Mark IV will go down in history as one of the best DSLR cameras ever - and it remains one of the most popular DSLR cameras still in production. We have just noticed that Currys has just slashed the price of this full-frame workhorse - making it over £400 less than you can buy it at other UK retailers (and £573 less than it was earlier in the week at Currys)

<a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=22479&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.currys.co.uk%2Fproducts%2Fcanon-eos-5d-mark-iv-dslr-camera-body-only-10151764.html" data-link-merchant="currys.co.uk"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored">Canon EOS 5D Mark IV | was £2,869 | now £2,295.97

Save £573 at Currys There's plenty of life in this workhorse DSLR! The trusted tool of plenty of pros, its 30.4MP full frame sensor can rattle off 7fps stills and DCI 4K video, with twin card slots, weather sealing and fantastic autofocus.

Quite simply, the Canon EOS 5D Mark IV is one of the most well-rounded and complete DSLRs we've tested. From landscapes and intimate close-ups to sports and wildlife, it'll perform superbly in any situation – and is still widely used by professional photographers who haven't taken the mirrorless jump.

It has a mighty full-frame 30.4MP full-frame sensor for starters, while the noise and dynamic range performance, AF system, and touchscreen are all distinct improvements on previous models in the DSLR market.

We instantly felt at home with the EOS 5D Mark IV when we came to review the camera, and if video's your thing, you'll be happy to hear that it also offers DCI 4K video capture. Not bad for a camera that will be eight years old in September! But old doesn't mean dated, and while it has a mirror these specs are still up there with the best mirrorless cameras – now at a fraction of the price!

Check out the best lenses for the Canon EOS 5D Mk IV