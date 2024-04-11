Pro DSLR price drop! Canon EOS 5D Mark IV slashed by £400

The Canon EOS 5D Mark IV will go down in history as one of the best DSLR cameras ever - and it remains one of the most popular DSLR cameras still in production. We have just noticed that Currys has just slashed the price of this full-frame workhorse - making it over £400 less than you can buy it at other UK retailers (and £573 less than it was earlier in the week at Currys)
was £2,869 | now £2,295.97
Save £573 at Currys There's plenty of life in this workhorse DSLR! The trusted tool of plenty of pros, its 30.4MP full frame sensor can rattle off 7fps stills and DCI 4K video, with twin card slots, weather sealing and fantastic autofocus.