Best lenses for Canon 5D Mark IV in 2022

The Canon EOS 5D Mark IV is definitely a DSLR for professional photographers, but it doesn’t sit quite at the top of Canon’s DSLR camera tree - that spot is reserved for the 1D-X series. So then, at a more affordable price it’s also suitable for enthusiasts and serious amateurs who need a full-frame DSLR to kick things up a notch.

With an improved camera, lenses are next on the horizon and there are plenty to choose from either from Canon or third party, and while there are diamonds in the rough out there, it’s still a minefield of varying optical quality when it comes to choosing the best lens for the 5D Mark IV.

That’s why we’ve selected six of the very best lenses for this full frame behemoth. Lenses that cover a wide range of uses, from general photography to macro; ultra-wides for astrophotography to hyper-telephoto zooms that reach right into the heart of the action.

This isn’t necessarily a list of the most expensive lenses you can buy, though many of the lenses are priced at the higher end due to their excellent quality. No, rather this round-up focuses on value for money, usability, optical quality, and build. Remember, the best lens is the one that serves the purposes of the photograph, so we’ve made sure to include some of the most common focal lengths, whether prime or zoom.

Features that make the best lenses stand out are built-in image stabilization for keeping shots steady during handheld use, superior lens coatings, fast autofocusing, wide apertures, and glass that reduces color fringing and ghosting. So if any of that sounds appealing, especially if you’re seeking a lens for specific uses such as weddings, real estate, or astrophotography, then bear that in mind as you move through the list.

As one of the most common focal length ranges in an enthusiast and professional photographer’s repertoire this is Canon’s best zoom lens with a wide aperture of f/2.8 that stays constant throughout the zoom range. It’s perfect for landscapes, portraits, and many other disciplines whether indoors or out thanks to its excellent weather sealing.

Competitor models may keep up with it in terms of sharpness but few have the durable build, secure weather sealing protecting the elements, and L-series quality all wrapped up in one lens. Though, it would be nice to see image stabilization added despite wide-angles and fast aperture lenses needing it less.

A staple in any professional photographer’s kit bag, the Canon EF 70-200mm f/2.8L IS III USM combines a flexible telephoto zoom range with a wide constant aperture of f/2.8 for shallow depth of field portraits or maximizing light in dark scenes. 3.5 stops of image stabilization supplements the fast aperture to maintain faster shutter speeds handheld.

The lens benefits from Fluorite and UD optics and improved coatings to combat lens flare, ghosting, and improve overall contrast and sharpness with minimal chromatic aberration no matter which end of the focal length range you’re shooting in.

As nifty fifties go, the Canon EF 50mm f/1.4 USM sits in a special spot in this line-up. It’s not the fastest, the Canon EF 50mm f/1.2L USM takes first place in that regard. And it’s not the cheapest either, with the Canon EF 50mm f/1.8 STM costing nearly half the price. But it gives an incredible amount of value in its class.

All of the creamy bokeh you can muster before things become uncomfortably soft, the f/1.4 aperture lets the camera drink in as much light as possible before needing to bump up ISO - perfect for weddings, interior portraits, low light landscapes, and any scenario where ambient lighting is low. Lightweight and small enough to fit in a pocket, professionals and enthusiasts would both benefit from throwing this lens in their kit bag.

4: Canon EF 100mm f/2.8L IS USM Top macro lens that also great for portraits and food photography Specifications Aperture range: Constant f/2.8 Image Stabilization: Yes Lens construction:: 15 elements in 12 groups Dimensions: 77 x 123mm Weight: 625g Filter size: 67mm TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Adorama View at Walmart View at Amazon 958 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Focuses to infinity for use as normal lens + Image stabilization up to 4 stops Reasons to avoid - IS reduces at greater magnifications - Expensive and large if used exclusively for portraits

With a minimum focusing distance of 30cm the Canon EF 100mm f/2.8L IS USM reproduces subjects with a 1:1 ratio, meaning the space subjects take up in real life, is the same on the image sensor. That means ultra detailed and impeccably sharp results when shooting macro.

Not just a good macro lens, this fixed macro can also focus to infinity which makes it ideal for portraiture, with the fast f/2.8 aperture and longer focal length generating a flatteringly shallow depth of field. Image stabilization keeps handheld shots steady and sharp, while the UltraSonic Motor retains fast autofocus.

5: Sigma 14-24mm f/2.8 DG HSM Art A huge field of view and ultra sharp optics Specifications Aperture range: Constant f/2.8 Image Stabilization: No Lens construction:: 17 elements in 11 groups Dimensions: 96 × 135mm Weight: 1150g Filter size: Rear Filter Holder FHR-11 TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Walmart View at BHPhoto View at Adorama Reasons to buy + Perfect for landscapes and any wide field photography + Razor sharp image quality edge-to-edge + Almost undetectable distortion in every respect Reasons to avoid - Not what you’d call cheap for a wide-angle

Touted by Sigma as containing zero distortion this Art lens is truly versatile. With an ultra-wide angle zoom range from 14-24mm it lends itself well to landscape photography due to its wide nature. However, the fast and constant f/2.8 aperture also suits wide field astrophotography.

It’s designed to handle chromatic aberration well and shoot with streak-free results when aimed at bright light sources. On some Canon camera models it’s also compatible with the Canon Lens Aberration Correction function to further perfect optical characteristics.

6: Sigma 150-600mm f/5-6.3 DG OS HSM | C The best lightweight hyper-telephoto zoom lens Specifications Aperture range: f/5-6.3 Image Stabilization: Yes Lens construction:: 20 elements in 14 groups Dimensions: 105 × 260mm Weight: 1930g Filter size: 95mm TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon View at Focus Camera View at Walmart Reasons to buy + Four stops of Optical Stabilization in lens + Beastly 150-600mm focal length range Reasons to avoid - Restrictive aperture range throughout zoom - Compact but still a heavy lens

Hyper-telephotos are rarely small, but Sigma have done a good job at keeping this lens under the 2kg wire at just 1930g. It’s also not overly large to handle either, but definitely much larger than many other, more typical telephotos.

Photographers favoring handheld shooting should be aware of the slower maximum aperture of f/6.3 when zoomed in to 600mm but four stops of Optical Stabilization remediates this somewhat. In order to fit all of that glass inside and keep things sharp and clean the front element has had to grow to a massive 95mm, so get ready to shell out for some more filters if you opt for this lens.

