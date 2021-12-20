Popular

Best lenses for Canon 5D Mark IV in 2022

Six of the best primes and zoom lenses for the Canon EOS 5D Mark IV DSLR camera

(Image credit: Canon)

The Canon EOS 5D Mark IV is definitely a DSLR for professional photographers, but it doesn’t sit quite at the top of Canon’s DSLR camera tree - that spot is reserved for the 1D-X series. So then, at a more affordable price it’s also suitable for enthusiasts and serious amateurs who need a full-frame DSLR to kick things up a notch.

With an improved camera, lenses are next on the horizon and there are plenty to choose from either from Canon or third party, and while there are diamonds in the rough out there, it’s still a minefield of varying optical quality when it comes to choosing the best lens for the 5D Mark IV.

That’s why we’ve selected six of the very best lenses for this full frame behemoth. Lenses that cover a wide range of uses, from general photography to macro; ultra-wides for astrophotography to hyper-telephoto zooms that reach right into the heart of the action.

This isn’t necessarily a list of the most expensive lenses you can buy, though many of the lenses are priced at the higher end due to their excellent quality. No, rather this round-up focuses on value for money, usability, optical quality, and build. Remember, the best lens is the one that serves the purposes of the photograph, so we’ve made sure to include some of the most common focal lengths, whether prime or zoom. 

Features that make the best lenses stand out are built-in image stabilization for keeping shots steady during handheld use, superior lens coatings, fast autofocusing, wide apertures, and glass that reduces color fringing and ghosting. So if any of that sounds appealing, especially if you’re seeking a lens for specific uses such as weddings, real estate, or astrophotography, then bear that in mind as you move through the list.

(Image credit: Canon)

1: Canon EF 24-70mm f/2.8L II USM

The most versatile EOS 5D Mark IV zoom lens for pros

Specifications
Aperture range: Constant f/2.8
Image Stabilization: No
Lens construction:: 18 elements in 13 groups
Dimensions: 88 x 113mm Weight: 805g
Filter size: 82mm
Reasons to buy
+Zoom range most commonly used by photographers+Speedy, quiet autofocusing thanks to USM
Reasons to avoid
-Not the cheapest 24-70mm lens out there-No image stabilization built in

As one of the most common focal length ranges in an enthusiast and professional photographer’s repertoire this is Canon’s best zoom lens with a wide aperture of f/2.8 that stays constant throughout the zoom range. It’s perfect for landscapes, portraits, and many other disciplines whether indoors or out thanks to its excellent weather sealing.

Competitor models may keep up with it in terms of sharpness but few have the durable build, secure weather sealing protecting the elements, and L-series quality all wrapped up in one lens. Though, it would be nice to see image stabilization added despite wide-angles and fast aperture lenses needing it less.

(Image credit: Canon)

2: Canon EF 70-200mm f/2.8L IS III USM

A pro tog’s staple with supreme optical clarity

Specifications
Aperture range: Constant f/2.8
Image Stabilization: No
Lens construction:: 13 elements in 11 groups
Dimensions: 73 x 99mm
Weight: 420g
Filter size: 67mm
Reasons to buy
+Useable focal length range is perfect for many scenarios+A wide aperture and IS achieves sharp handheld shots
Reasons to avoid
-Larger and heavier than most prime lenses-Expensive for enthusiasts, but surely worth the price

A staple in any professional photographer’s kit bag, the Canon EF 70-200mm f/2.8L IS III USM combines a flexible telephoto zoom range with a wide constant aperture of f/2.8 for shallow depth of field portraits or maximizing light in dark scenes. 3.5 stops of image stabilization supplements the fast aperture to maintain faster shutter speeds handheld.

The lens benefits from Fluorite and UD optics and improved coatings to combat lens flare, ghosting, and improve overall contrast and sharpness with minimal chromatic aberration no matter which end of the focal length range you’re shooting in.

(Image credit: Canon)

3: Canon EF 50mm f/1.4 USM

The right 50mm for enthusiasts and pros alike

Specifications
Aperture range: Constant f/1.4
Image Stabilization: No
Lens construction:: 7 elements in 6 groups
Dimensions: 73 x 50mm
Weight: 290g
Filter size: 58mm
Reasons to buy
+Fast wide aperture great for low light+Useful in a range of shooting situations+Best Canon 50mm lens for the money 
Reasons to avoid
-Fixed prime focal length restrictive

As nifty fifties go, the Canon EF 50mm f/1.4 USM sits in a special spot in this line-up. It’s not the fastest, the Canon EF 50mm f/1.2L USM takes first place in that regard. And it’s not the cheapest either, with the Canon EF 50mm f/1.8 STM costing nearly half the price. But it gives an incredible amount of value in its class.

All of the creamy bokeh you can muster before things become uncomfortably soft, the f/1.4 aperture lets the camera drink in as much light as possible before needing to bump up ISO - perfect for weddings, interior portraits, low light landscapes, and any scenario where ambient lighting is low. Lightweight and small enough to fit in a pocket, professionals and enthusiasts would both benefit from throwing this lens in their kit bag.

(Image credit: Canon)

4: Canon EF 100mm f/2.8L IS USM

Top macro lens that also great for portraits and food photography

Specifications
Aperture range: Constant f/2.8
Image Stabilization: Yes
Lens construction:: 15 elements in 12 groups
Dimensions: 77 x 123mm
Weight: 625g
Filter size: 67mm
Reasons to buy
+Focuses to infinity for use as normal lens+Image stabilization up to 4 stops
Reasons to avoid
-IS reduces at greater magnifications-Expensive and large if used exclusively for portraits

With a minimum focusing distance of 30cm the Canon EF 100mm f/2.8L IS USM reproduces subjects with a 1:1 ratio, meaning the space subjects take up in real life, is the same on the image sensor. That means ultra detailed and impeccably sharp results when shooting macro.

Not just a good macro lens, this fixed macro can also focus to infinity which makes it ideal for portraiture, with the fast f/2.8 aperture and longer focal length generating a flatteringly shallow depth of field. Image stabilization keeps handheld shots steady and sharp, while the UltraSonic Motor retains fast autofocus.

best lenses for Canon 5D Mark IV - Sigma 14-24mm f/2.8 DG HSM Art

(Image credit: Sigma)

5: Sigma 14-24mm f/2.8 DG HSM Art

A huge field of view and ultra sharp optics

Specifications
Aperture range: Constant f/2.8
Image Stabilization: No
Lens construction:: 17 elements in 11 groups
Dimensions: 96 × 135mm
Weight: 1150g
Filter size: Rear Filter Holder FHR-11
Reasons to buy
+Perfect for landscapes and any wide field photography+Razor sharp image quality edge-to-edge+Almost undetectable distortion in every respect 
Reasons to avoid
-Not what you’d call cheap for a wide-angle

Touted by Sigma as containing zero distortion this Art lens is truly versatile. With an ultra-wide angle zoom range from 14-24mm it lends itself well to landscape photography due to its wide nature. However, the fast and constant f/2.8 aperture also suits wide field astrophotography.

It’s designed to handle chromatic aberration well and shoot with streak-free results when aimed at bright light sources. On some Canon camera models it’s also compatible with the Canon Lens Aberration Correction function to further perfect optical characteristics.

(Image credit: Sigma)

6: Sigma 150-600mm f/5-6.3 DG OS HSM | C

The best lightweight hyper-telephoto zoom lens

Specifications
Aperture range: f/5-6.3
Image Stabilization: Yes
Lens construction:: 20 elements in 14 groups
Dimensions: 105 × 260mm
Weight: 1930g
Filter size: 95mm
Reasons to buy
+Four stops of Optical Stabilization in lens+Beastly 150-600mm focal length range 
Reasons to avoid
-Restrictive aperture range throughout zoom-Compact but still a heavy lens

Hyper-telephotos are rarely small, but Sigma have done a good job at keeping this lens under the 2kg wire at just 1930g. It’s also not overly large to handle either, but definitely much larger than many other, more typical telephotos. 

Photographers favoring handheld shooting should be aware of the slower maximum aperture of f/6.3 when zoomed in to 600mm but four stops of Optical Stabilization remediates this somewhat. In order to fit all of that glass inside and keep things sharp and clean the front element has had to grow to a massive 95mm, so get ready to shell out for some more filters if you opt for this lens.

