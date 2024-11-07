Panasonic Lumix S9 drops to lowest EVER price ahead of Black Friday!

The recently released Panasonic Lumix S9 is one of the best full-frame compact cameras on the market. And now it's dropped to its lowest price EVER – you can pick up the body-only variant for just $1,397.99!

Only the black model is priced as such, so if you've got your heart set on a snazzier version (salmon pink for the win) you might want to wait and see what Black Friday camera deals turn up. Alternatively, the same listing is offering an arguably better deal for red, green, blue and black variants, with the Lumix S 20-60mm f/3.5-5.6 kit lens for just $1,497.99.

Panasonic Lumix S9 | was $1,499.99 | $1,397.99

SAVE $102 at Amazon If you're looking for a compact full-frame camera and don't mind the absence of a viewfinder then the Lumix S9 is a powerful little beast that boasts 6K 30p and open gate video shooting.

💰 Lowest price yet!

✅ Compact full-frame mirrorless

❌ No viewfinder

Panasonic Lumix S9 + 20-60mm lens | was $1,799.99 | $1,497.99

SAVE $302 at Amazon The S9 grants access to a wide range of L-mount lenses, and this great-value bundle with the Lumix S 20-60mm f/3.5-5.6 kit lens is a neat way to kick off your collection.

💰 Great bang for your buck

✅ Powerful compact camera

❌ No headphone jack

Don't be deceived by the Panasonic Lumix S9's small stature. This compact interchangeable lens camera is a modern mirrorless powerhouse, boasting a 24.2MP full-frame sensor, Panasonic's Phase Hybrid autofocus, up to 6.5 stops of in-body image stabilization and up to 30fps burst shooting.

The absence of a viewfinder is partly responsible for the camera's compact size, so it's more likely to appeal to content creators and video shooters. Thankfully it's got a decent video spec, with 6K 30p and 4K 60p capture. It also comes with a variety of LUT presets to instantly enhance the look of video footage. And, if you shoot video for a variety of formats, you'll be pleased to know that it's an open gate video camera.

In fact, this little camera would be an ideal candidate for a portable rig. And at $1,397.99, it's great value for what it offers.

