Panasonic Lumix S9 drops to lowest EVER price ahead of Black Friday!

The newest Panasonic camera has been slashed by $100 – or a huge $300 if you buy it with a lens

The Panasonic Lumix S9 is small, compact and powerful (Image credit: Panasonic / Digital Camera World)

The recently released Panasonic Lumix S9 is one of the best full-frame compact cameras on the market. And now it's dropped to its lowest price EVER – you can pick up the body-only variant for just $1,397.99!

Only the black model is priced as such, so if you've got your heart set on a snazzier version (salmon pink for the win) you might want to wait and see what Black Friday camera deals turn up. Alternatively, the same listing is offering an arguably better deal for red, green, blue and black variants, with the Lumix S 20-60mm f/3.5-5.6 kit lens for just $1,497.99.

Panasonic Lumix S9 | was $1,499.99| $1,397.99SAVE $102 at Amazon Lowest price yet!Compact full-frame mirrorlessNo viewfinder

Panasonic Lumix S9 | was $1,499.99 | $1,397.99
SAVE $102 at Amazon If you're looking for a compact full-frame camera and don't mind the absence of a viewfinder then the Lumix S9 is a powerful little beast that boasts 6K 30p and open gate video shooting.
💰 Lowest price yet!
Compact full-frame mirrorless
No viewfinder

View Deal
Panasonic Lumix S9 + 20-60mm lens | was $1,799.99| $1,497.99SAVE $302 at Amazon Great bang for your buckPowerful compact camera No headphone jack

Panasonic Lumix S9 + 20-60mm lens | was $1,799.99 | $1,497.99
SAVE $302 at Amazon The S9 grants access to a wide range of L-mount lenses, and this great-value bundle with the Lumix S 20-60mm f/3.5-5.6 kit lens is a neat way to kick off your collection.
💰 Great bang for your buck
Powerful compact camera
No headphone jack

View Deal

Mike Harris
Mike Harris
How To Editor

Mike is Digital Camera World's How To Editor. He has over a decade of experience, writing for some of the biggest specialist publications including Digital Camera, Digital Photographer and PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine. Prior to DCW, Mike was Deputy Editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine and Production Editor at Wex Photo Video, where he sharpened his skills in both the stills and videography spheres. While he's an avid motorsport photographer, his skills extend to every genre of photography – making him one of Digital Camera World's top tutors for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters and other imaging equipment – as well as sharing his expertise on shooting everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks...

