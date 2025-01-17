Save $500 on a Panasonic Lumix S9 + 20-60mm lens with this sneaky trick

The Panasonic Lumix S9 is a brilliant full-frame mirrorless camera packed with features like a 24.2MP CMOS sensor and five-axis sensor-shift image stabilization, tucked into a compact and lightweight body. And in this deal it comes complete with the fabulous and versatile Lumix S 20-60mm f/3.5-5.6 L-mount lens.

Amazon has knocked $400 off its regular selling price, but you can save even more simply by ticking a checkbox before you proceed to purchase. Just below the headline price of $1,399.99 is a small 'coupon' box, and checking this reduces the price by a further $100. Be careful, it's easy to miss!

Panasonic Lumix S9: was $1,799.99 now $1,299.99 at Amazon Save $500 at Amazon The S9 is remarkably small considering the full-frame sensor inside. There is also no viewfinder, as this is primarily aimed at social content creators. The S9’s party trick of built-in LUTs is a very cool feature for creatives who need to get photos up as fast as possible.

Don't be deceived by the Panasonic Lumix S9's small stature. This compact interchangeable lens camera is a modern mirrorless powerhouse, boasting a 24.2MP full-frame sensor, Panasonic's Phase Hybrid autofocus, up to 6.5 stops of in-body image stabilization and up to 30fps burst shooting.

The absence of a viewfinder is partly responsible for the camera's compact size, so it's more likely to appeal to content creators and video shooters. Thankfully it's got a decent video spec, with 6K 30p and 4K 60p capture. It also comes with a variety of LUT presets to instantly enhance the look of video footage. And, if you shoot video for a variety of formats, you'll be pleased to know that it's an open gate video camera.

In fact, this little camera would be an ideal candidate for a portable rig. And at $1,299, it's great value for what it offers.