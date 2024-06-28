No need to wait for Prime Day to SAVE $1,000 OFF the Panasonic Lumix BS1H

By
published

B&H just ripped $1,000 off the Panasonic Lumix BS1H – it's not Amazon Prime Day but it's still a big bargain!

Panasonic Lumix BS1H deal
(Image credit: Future)

If you're an aspiring filmmaker ready to upgrade to one of the best cinema cameras, you should consider exploring box-style cameras. These compact yet powerful cameras offer greater convenience and ease of use compared to their larger, traditional counterparts. 

Moreover, B&H is currently offering a significant $1,000 discount on the Panasonic Lumix BS1H, making this high-performance camera more accessible than ever.  Amazon Prime Day camera deals are still a couple of weeks away - but this is a great price right now!

Panasonic Lumix BS1H | $3,497.99 | $2,497.99 SAVE $1,000 (B&amp;H)

Panasonic Lumix BS1H | $3,497.99 | $2,497.99
SAVE $1,000 (B&H) This cinema box camera boasts a 24.2MP full frame sensor and is compatible with L-Mount lenses. It boasts 14 stops of dynamic range, anamorphic video, dual native ISO, and 5.9K recording – with up to 4:2:2 10-bit internally and 12-bit RAW via HDMI. 

View Deal
Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 

He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

Related articles