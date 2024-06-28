No need to wait for Prime Day to SAVE $1,000 OFF the Panasonic Lumix BS1H

If you're an aspiring filmmaker ready to upgrade to one of the best cinema cameras, you should consider exploring box-style cameras. These compact yet powerful cameras offer greater convenience and ease of use compared to their larger, traditional counterparts.

Moreover, B&H is currently offering a significant $1,000 discount on the Panasonic Lumix BS1H, making this high-performance camera more accessible than ever. Amazon Prime Day camera deals are still a couple of weeks away - but this is a great price right now!

Panasonic Lumix BS1H | $3,497.99 | $2,497.99

SAVE $1,000 (B&H) This cinema box camera boasts a 24.2MP full frame sensor and is compatible with L-Mount lenses. It boasts 14 stops of dynamic range, anamorphic video, dual native ISO, and 5.9K recording – with up to 4:2:2 10-bit internally and 12-bit RAW via HDMI.

The Panasonic Lumix BS1H incorporates much of the advanced technology found in the Lumix S1H, including a 24.2MP 35mm full-frame CMOS sensor equipped with an Optical Low Pass Filter (OLPF) to reduce moiré and false color.

It also features Dual Native ISO, which allows it to switch between two distinct noise circuits for different ISO ranges, with a maximum setting of ISO 51200. This flexibility is complemented by its ability to record in 6K at 24p, 5.4K at 30p in a 3:2 aspect ratio, or 5.9K at 30p in a 16:9 aspect ratio. Additionally, it supports full-area 4:2:2 10-bit 4K 30p recording in H.264, with the option for 10-bit 60p 4K/C4K HEVC video recording by switching to Super 35mm mode.

(Image credit: Sebastian Oakley / Digital Camera World)

All things considered, the Panasonic Lumix BS1H is an ideal choice for filmmakers seeking a powerful yet compact camera that can handle a variety of shooting scenarios.

Its size allows for both minimalistic setups and fully rigged configurations, providing outstanding 6K full-frame video quality. With B&H's $1,000 price reduction, this versatile camera is now an even more attractive option for those looking to elevate their filmmaking projects without breaking the bank.