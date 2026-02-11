Nikon refreshes its classic porro binocular line – Action by name, practical by nature
Nikon replaces Aculon with Action, bringing modern updates to its affordable binoculars
Nikon has announced the new Action and Action Zoom binocular series, expanding its affordable optics lineup with updated designs and newly developed optical systems.
Aimed at birders, hikers, and everyday outdoor explorers, the new range promises dependable clarity across a wide range of viewing distances without pushing into premium pricing.
The Action series replaces Nikon’s long-running Aculon A211 models, introducing meaningful refinements in both optical performance and handling.
Seven models make up the new lineup - 8x42, 10x42, 7x50, 10x50, 12x50, 16x50, and the variable 10–22x50 - covering everything from casual wildlife watching to longer-range observation. Nikon says the newly developed optical systems deliver improved image quality, while the refreshed exterior design enhances comfort and usability in the field.
Several models in the range qualify as wide field of view designs, with the 10x42, 12x50, and 16x50 offering apparent fields of view of 60 degrees or more. Eye relief has also been extended across most of the series, reaching 15mm or greater to ensure comfortable viewing for eyeglass and sunglass wearers, making them well-suited to long observation sessions.
Build quality has been given clear attention. The binoculars feature an aluminum alloy body wrapped in rubber armor, providing a secure grip alongside the durability needed for regular outdoor use. The ergonomic form is designed to sit naturally in the hands, reinforcing the Action series’ positioning as reliable, everyday binoculars rather than entry-level throwaways.
Optically, the series combines multilayer-coated lenses with large objective diameters to deliver bright, clear images in a variety of lighting conditions.
Turn-and-slide rubber eyecups help users quickly find the correct eyepoint, while the Action Zoom 10–22x50 model adds a smooth zoom lever for flexible magnification. Most models are also compatible with optional tripod adapters for steadier, long-term viewing.
The Nikon Action and Action Zoom binoculars are scheduled to arrive in early March 2026. Pricing starts at $119.95 / £119 for the Action 8x42 and rises to $199.95 / £179 for the Action Zoom 10–22x50, positioning the range as an accessible option for newcomers and experienced users alike who want dependable performance without stretching their budget.
