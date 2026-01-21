Fujifilm’s first camera built for professional filmmakers has joined the ranks of equipment with the IMAX stamp of approval. The Fujifilm GFX Eterna 55 is now IMAX certified, Fujifilm shared on January 20.

Earning the IMAX certified moniker deems a camera worthy of the standard’s larger format screens, including expanded aspect ratios like 1.9:1 and 1.43:1. The Eterna 55 has the tallest digital sensor on the cinema camera market, Fujifilm says, and the sensor’s height and Open Gate recording capability help give creators a larger, croppable format.

Outside of bringing Fujifilm’s medium format sensors into cinema, the Eterna 55 also brings Logarithmic color profiles and F-Log2, along with 10 Film Simulation 3D LUTS and 20 film simulation modes. The list of IMAX-certified cameras spans both digital and film cameras.

The Fujifilm GFX Eterna 55, which began shipping in October 2025, brings the company’s GFX medium format sensor into a cinema-style camera with an adaptable lens mount and internal electronic variable ND. The launch marked the first time that Fujifilm has brought its larger format digital sensor into a cinema-style camera.

“Adding the Fujifilm GFX Eterna 55 to our roster of IMAX-certified cameras is a win for filmmakers and fans alike,” noted IMAX Chief Content Officer Johnathan Fischer, “giving the world’s best storytellers another world-class tool to design truly immersive, cinematic visuals specifically for IMAX.”

The Eterna 55 arrived last fall, following nearly a year of anticipation after Fujifilm announced its development of a medium-format cinema camera in November 2024. The camera began shipping in October 2025. The LUTs that the camera uses were launched a month later, which can be adapted to other Fujifilm mirrorless cameras.

