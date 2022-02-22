MWC 2022: what we expect from the world's biggest mobile phone event

MWC 2022 opens next week - so what are we expecting to see? MWC is one of the biggest shows on planet when it comes to mobile phones, and usually it is a place where a myriad of new handsets get launched, all wanting to top the best camera phone list.

The good news is that the exhibition is back and live in its traditional February slot - following two years of disruption from Covid-19. In 2020, the show was cancelled at the last minute, and in 2021 the exhibition was delayed to the summer and put on in a hybrid fashion.

How big this year's show will be, it is hard to tell. With reliance on manufacturers traveling from all over the world, and from China in particular, we can be certain we won't see the crowds of yesteryear return in full. But we do know that there will be some exciting new products and technologies revealed for MWC 2022.

What is MWC 2022?



MWC stands for Mobile Word Congress - and is organized by the GSMA, the global industry association, first formed in 1995 to promote 2G GSM digital phones. The show was first held in 1987, and in 2019 attracted over 100,000 to the Fira Barcelona Gran Via exhibition halls in Barcelona, Spain. There are now additional MWC spin-off shows in Shanghai and Los Angeles.

(Image credit: MWC Barcelona)

When is MWC 2022?

It takes place in Barcelona 28 February to 03 March. And whilst not all companies will be at the show, many will choose to have press briefings and make product announcements to time with the show.

In reality, we expect far fewer launches than usual. But there will be lots of speeches from leading industry figures. Many of the sessions will be centered on the themes of the Internet of Everything (IoE), VR, 5G and the metaverse - and discussing how cellular technology can be used in much, much more than just our phones.

But, all the same, we will be bringing you all the news, as and if it happens…

What we expect at MWC 2022

Thanks to the rumor mill and the inevitable teasers from the key manufacturers, we already have a pretty good idea what some of the highlights will be at this year's expo:





Realme at MWC 2022

Realme will be launching its GT 2 series at the expo. The GT 2 and GT 2 Pro are already on sale in China, but they will get their global launch in Barcelona.

Powered by a Snapdragon 888 chip, the Realme GT2 has solid specs for a mid-range camera phone. These include a large 6.62-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz and 5,000mAh battery that supports 65W fast wired charging, which can go from 0-100% in just 33 minutes. It has a triple-lens rear camera headed up by a 50MP f/1.8 primary sensor and a hole-punch cut-out for the 16MP selfie camera up front.

The Realme GT 2 Pro has a larger 6.7-inch 120MHz AMOLED display than it’s little brother, which has 120Hz and 1440 x 3216 resolution. It’s powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and has a 5,000mAh battery, which supports 65W fast wired charging.

The triple-lens rear camera setup consists of a 50MP f/1.8 primary, a 50MP f/2.2 ultrawide, and a 3MP macro sensor. Video wise it can shoot at up to 8K, or 4K at 30/60fps. On the front, the Realme GT 2 Pro has an impressive 32MP selfie camera. shooter.

Realme may also tell us more about the Realme 9 Pro Plus, which we already know will have a built-in heart-rate monitor.

Realme is also teasing that it will unveil the world's fastest ever phone charging technology at the show - rumored to be 150W.

Honor at MWC 2022

Continuing to prove that it has life after its split from Huawei, Honor will be unveiling its Magic 4 series of phones. There could be three different models, with the details set to be announced on 28 February.

• Read more on the Honor Magic4 rumors

Oppo at MWC 2022

A year on from the Oppo Find X3 Pro, Oppo are rumored to be launching the Find X5 series at the show. The X5 Pro is rumored to have a 6.7in screen, a triple camera set-up with two 50 megapixel shooters and a 5x zoom.

What we do know for certain is that it uses Hasselblad camera technology, has a new dedicated imaging Neural Processing Unit (NPU), to aid night-time shooting. It also boasts a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, and a ceramic back.

We won't have long to wait for the full details, as Oppo as going early with a global live stream of the launch on 24 February.

• Oppo Find X5 rumors

Xiaomi at MWC 2022

Expect full details on the Redmi 10 2022, which was silently launched earlier in the month. There are an increasing number of Xiaomi 12 Ultra rumors, which we hope will have a sensor at least as big as that found on the Xiaomi 11 Ultra - however we don't expect the 12 Ultra to be launched until later in the year.

Samsung at MWC 2022

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung has just revealed its most exciting phones for 2022, with the launch of the Galaxy S22, S22 Plus and the stylus-enabled S22 Ultra - so we don't expect anything else major from the Korean company in Barcelona.

