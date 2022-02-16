Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022 silently launches with memory and expansion downgrades

If it were later in the year, we might be thinking it was an April Fools’ Day joke, but alas Xiaomi really has silently launched the Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022 smartphone with no improvements over its predecessor. In fact, the 2022 model is actually a worse phone as it comes with less memory and lacks the triple card slot seen in the Redmi 10.

Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022: Specifications

As per the Xiaomi Redmi 10, the Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset, features a 6.5-inch LCD with 90Hz refresh rate and 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging. The phone(s) have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers and come with a headphone jack.

Camera wise, the Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022, and indeed the Xiaomi Redmi 10, has a 50MP main camera on the rear, together with an 8MP ultrawide sensor and two 2MP modules for macro and depth.

The new phone will ship with MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11, matching its predecessor and is available in the same colours as its predecessor: Carbon Gray, Pebble White and Sea White.

Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022 v Redmi 10

The Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022 comes in 4GB RAM/64GB storage and 4GB RAM/128GB storage, where as the original Redmi 10 has a 6GB RAM option. For a reason currently unfathomable to us, Xiaomi has removed the Dual SIM and dedicated microSD card slot for the Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022. Where these are the the original, this year’s model has a SIM card slot and a hybrid slot that supports nano SIMs and microSD cards instead. Everything else is identical.

There's no word on pricing yet but Redmi currently has the Redmi 10 on sale at £129 (4GB + 64GB) / £149 (4GB + 128GB) so that gives us a good indication.





