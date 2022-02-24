Oppo adds Hasselblad camera tech to its Find X5 Pro flagship phone

Just ahead of MWC 2022, Oppo has taken the wraps of its latest flagship smartphone - the Find X5 Pro. The triple-camera 5G handset uses Hasselblad technology for the first time on an Oppo phone, following a recently announced three-year partnership with the iconic Swedish camera brand.

The look of the phone is very similar to the Find X3 Pro from last year - but now the 'impossible curve' of the one-piece molded rear is made of ceramic rather than glass. Again the two main wide and ultra-wide cameras use 50 megapixel sensors - but the microscope camera is gone; there is still no zoom, just a 13 megapixel telephoto lens.

At the front, there is a 32MP selfie camera, that can switch from an 80° to 90° view if it detects more than one person in the image.

The Hasselblad influence (previously seen on OnePlus handsets) includes a mechanical camera shutter sound, a camera interface reminiscent on Hasselblad's current medium format digital cameras (including an orange on-screen shutter button), and a mode that allows you to shoot Hasselblad XPan style panoramic stills.

The cameras Rear cameras

• Wide f/1.7 lens. 50MP IMX766 1/1.56" sensor with 5-axis OIS. 80° field of view.

• Ultrawide f/2.2 lens. 50MP IMX766 1/1.56" sensor. 110° field of view.

• Telephoto f/2.4 lens. 13MP S5K3M5 1/3.4" sensor. 40° field of view. Front camera

• Wide f/2.4 lens. 32MP IMX709 RGBW 1/2.74" sensor. 90° field of view.

Oppo has concentrated on the lowlight performance of this handset - taking advantage of its development of its first Neural Processing Unit which handles the image processing for the cameras. This NPU, called MariSilicon X, promises 4K night video where each frame is as clean as a still image - with the ability to record down to 5 lux.

"Based on a 6-nanometer process crafted for top-tier imaging performance, it delivers the most powerful AI computing power available, resulting in a four times improvement in perceived night video resolution, less grain and superior color reproduction," explains the press announcement.

The Oppo Find X5 features a 6.7in 120MHz AMOLED 10-bit screen. Powered by the latest multicore Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, it is run with a 5,000 mAh dual-cell battery which offers a lifetime of 1600 full cycle charges (said to be double that of rivals). It offers 80W flash charging, allowing the phone to reach 50% charge in 12 minutes. 50W wireless charging is also on offer, giving a full recharge in just 47 minutes.

The handset will be available in black or white, with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It goes on sale from 24 March for £1,049.

