Xiaomi showcases the power of mobile photography at Photo London 2025

As Photo London marks its 10th anniversary, at Somerset House in London, England, a new voice joins the conversation around contemporary image-making – one that comes not from a traditional camera brand but from the world of mobile innovation.

Xiaomi, the global tech company, makes its debut at this year’s fair as the Official Photo Book Market Partner, unveiling a remarkable exhibition that reimagines what’s possible with camera phone photography.

Titled Humanity: Emotions in Focus, the exhibition runs from May 16 to 18 in the River Rooms at Somerset House and features work by UK-based photographer and Xiaomi Creator, Josh Dowler.

(Image credit: Josh Dowler)

Every image on display was captured using the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, the brand’s flagship smartphone with a camera system co-engineered with Leica, including a staggering 200MP periscope telephoto lens. The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is a bold statement about how far mobile imaging has come.

This installation is part of a wider creative initiative by Xiaomi to explore the emotional power of everyday moments through mobile photography.

Dowler’s work brings together intimate, observational storytelling and cutting-edge tech. From candid portraits to subtle moments of gesture and light, the images reflect a growing belief that smartphones can now be tools of true artistic expression.

(Image credit: Josh Dowler)

For photographers and enthusiasts alike, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is more than just a smartphone – it’s a serious creative tool. With its Leica-inspired optics, it offers image quality that rivals compact cameras. Add to that Xiaomi’s optional photography kit, which includes physical controls and a camera grip, and it becomes an even more compelling proposition.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As someone who’s long relied on an iPhone and is due for a phone upgrade, I find myself intrigued – not just by the specs, but by the images themselves.

Visitors to Photo London 2025 can experience Humanity: Emotions in Focus from 16–18 May in the River Rooms at Somerset House. Whether you’re a working photographer, a mobile photography enthusiast or simply curious about the future of visual storytelling, this is an exhibition worth seeing!

(Image credit: Josh Dowler)

you may also like

Check out our guides to the best camera phone and the best phone for video.