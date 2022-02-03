Realme 9 Pro Plus phone will boast built-in heart rate monitor

Realme’s Vice President, Madhav Sheth, has tweeted that the upcoming Realme 9 Pro Plus will get a heart rate monitor, sharing a video showing how this will work on the smartphone. A heart rate monitor is sure to appeal as a fun feature and especially to those interested in monitoring their health and fitness, without the need to purchase equipment outside of their phone.

Keep a track of your health and be aware of it throughout the day. Our upcoming #realme9Pro+ will feature a heart rate sensor. pic.twitter.com/K0vUoDaGl5February 1, 2022 See more

In the past, Samsung has featured heart rate monitors built into its Galaxy and Note smartphones (Samsung Galaxy S through to Note 9) but we haven’t seen them included since, or by other phone manufacturers, so it’s a nice feature to see being included by Realme.

The video clip shared by Sheth shows the heart rate monitor using the in-screen fingerprint scanner, so now we know that this unlocking feature will be included for the Realme 9 Pro Plus too. What isn’t clear is if the Realme 9 Pro Plus will be the only camera phone in the 9 series to get the heart rate monitor feature, or if the also confirmed 9 and 9 Pro will too.

Realme 9 series: What we know so far

Realme has kept the details on its 9 series largely under wraps. We expect the 9 Pro Plus and the 9 Pro soon, but at this stage its not clear if the standard 9 will have a different launch date. We’ve been told that the 9 Pro Plus and the 9 Pro will both be 5G phones and be powered by the new MediaTek Dimensity 950 5G processor, but that's about it.

(Image credit: @OnLeaks x Smartprix )

However, last month @OnLeaks and Smartprix leaked the Realme Pro 9 specs and renders, which included a 6.59-inch display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, 5000mAh battery and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Camera wise, the two tipped it to have a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP on the back with a 16MP camera on the front. The chip was leaked to be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G which we now know to be incorrect, so the specs should be taken as speculation only.