Honor Magic4 to be unveiled on Feb 28

In an official Tweet Honor has confirmed that its Magic 4 series will be revealed on February 28 at the Mobile World Congress show in Barcelona. The short video teaser asks viewers to: “Stay tuned to witness #ThePowerofMagic” which doesn’t give us a lot to go on, but excitingly puts all the emphasis on the camera.

The fact that the Chinese brand has chosen the Barcelona based show to reveal its new phone is news in itself, as generally Honor phones haven’t been available in Europe but now the Honor Magic 4 looks set to buck this trend.

Join us for our newest flagship phone, the #HONORMagic4 Series at MWC Barcelona 2022 & stay tuned to witness #ThePowerofMagic at 1pm (CET) on Feb 28.

Honor Magic 4 series: Rumoured specs

Although we don’t have solid specs for the Honor Magic 4 series, we do have intel from tipster @RODENT950, via GizmoChina who have translated the info into English. The tipster has shared three images on Twitter with the specifications of the forthcoming HONOR Magic4, HONOR Magic4 Pro, and HONOR Magic4 Pro+. It’s worth noting that the tipster himself has asked them to be taken with a pinch of salt though…

#HonorMagic4series Alleged spec's, take it with 🧂

The @RODENT950 tipoff tells us that all three phones will have a metal frame design. The Pro+ will model will feature a ceramic back instead of glass and there’ll be leather finishes on the vanilla and Pro models.

Under the hood the HONOR Magic4 is rumored to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, while the HONOR Magic4 Pro and the HONOR Magic4 Pro+ will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chip.

All new phones are tipped to boot Magic UI 6.0 (based on Android 12) and be powered by 4,800mAh batteries. The vanilla and Pro models are said to have 66W wired fast charging, while the Pro+ boasts 100W. The two Pro models are also tipped to have support for 50W fast wireless charging. All models are said to have an in-screen fingerprint sensor with the Pro+ using an ultrasonic solution.

Camera wise, all three models are tipped to have a 50MP main sensor and a 50MP ultra-wide snapper with support for macro. While the vanilla model is said to have a 16MP telephoto lens with up to 10x digital zoom support and a 16MP selfie shooter, the Pro models are rumoured to have a 50MP telescope camera with 100x digital zoom support! This is in addition to a 50MP monochrome camera, 8×8 dToF laser focusing system and a dual 13MP + 3D depth-sensing selfie camera.

Honor Magic 4 series: Further details

The @RODENT950 alleged specs also tells us that all of the HONOR Magic4 camera phones will have OLED displays from BOE with a diamond-like pixel arrangement – but they’ll differ in size and included features.

The vanilla model is said to sport a 6.55-inch panel with 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution, 300Hz touch sampling rate, micro curves on two sides, and a single centered punch hole. In contrast, the screens on Pro and Pro+ models are alledged to have a 360Hz touch sampling rate, micro curves on four sides, and dual centered punch holes. The display on the Pro will allegedly measure 6.67 inches with a resolution of 2772 x 1344 pixels and the Pro+ is said to have a 6.78-inch panel with a resolution of 3200 x 1440 pixels.

All displays are said to have the following things in common: 120Hz refresh rate, 10-bit color depth, 1.07 billion colors, HDR10+ certification, and DCI-P3 color gamut support.

It’s been a busy 12 months for Honor, who now no longer owned by Huawei has revealed the Honor 50, Honor 60, Honor Magic V, Honor Magic 3 and now the imminent Honor Magic 4 series. Honor Magic 4 series will be revealed at 1pm (CET) on February 28, during the Mobile World Congress show in Barcelona – we will bring you the full story then.

