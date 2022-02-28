Budget bonanza: Three cheap Nokia smartphones announced at MWC

HMD Global, the company that produces Nokia phones, has announced three new phones at MWC 2022, the Mobile World Congress which is taking place in Barcelona this week. We aren’t talking fancy flagships though, instead the company has added three budget models to its growing portfolio: the Nokia C2 2nd Edition, the Nokia C21, and Nokia C21 Plus.

They're not burner phone cheap, rather good options for people just moving into the world of smartphones and those who simply don’t have a need for flagship features.

Nokia C21 Plus

The top dog from the newly announced trio is the C21 Plus, but it won’t break the bank priced at £100 ($132) in the UK and be available from April . The C21 Plus features a 4,000mAh battery giving two days of life but for those who want more they’ll also be a more expensive version with a larger 5,050mAh battery. On the battery – it’s charged using a MicroUSB cable, rather than a more modern USB Type-C cable.

Other specs include a 6.5-inch screen with an HD+ resolution, a UNISOC processor with the choice of 32GB or 64GB storage space and a MicroSD card slot for expansion. Coming with Android 11 Go Edition installed, the budget phone has 4G LTE connectivity, Bluetooth 4.2, and a basic 13MP camera and 2MP depth camera on the back with a 5MP selfie camera up front. There’s a 3.5mm headphone jack and the phone, which boasts an an IP52 splash-resistance rating and it comes in Dark Cyan or Warm Gray.

Nokia C21

(Image credit: HMD Global)

A step down from the C21 Plus, the standard Nokia C21 also features a UNISOC processor and a 6.5-inch screen. The downgrades compared to the Plus are a smaller 3,000mAh battery and a single 8MP on the back and a 5MP selfie camera upfront. Like it’s big brother, it comes with Android 11 Go Edition installed, 4G LTE connectivity and a 3.5mm headphone socket. This model will cost €99 (around $110) but it isn’t expected to launch in the UK.

Nokia C2 2nd Edition

(Image credit: HMD Global)

The most budget friendly of the bunch, the Nokia C2 2nd Edition costs £75 (around $88) when it launches in launches in the UK in May. Like the first 2020 Nokia C2 on which it’s based, it has a 5.7-inch screen, a single 5MP camera on the back and a 2MP selfie camera set at the top of the screen on the front. It’s metal chassis gives it a tough edge and users will get a full days use from the 2,400mAh battery.







