Pentax KF beginner DSLR bundle gets a $173 price slash his Prime Day– now only $899.90

If you’re just starting your photography journey and want a camera that’ll last you years, the Pentax KF with 18-135mm lens is a brilliant first step -and it’s now just $899.90, down from $1,072.95, saving you a sweet $173.05.

That’s excellent value for a rugged DSLR kit that offers real versatility, letting you shoot everything from landscapes to portraits right out of the box, with no lens upgrade needed.

The KF might be designed for beginners, but it doesn’t cut corners. You’re getting a weather-sealed DSLR with a 24MP APS-C sensor, built-in shake reduction, and a high-quality 18-135mm zoom lens that’s perfect for everyday shooting. It also has a fully articulating LCD screen, ideal for creative angles and vlogging, plus night vision and outdoor view settings that help you stay in control in challenging light. Unlike many entry-level DSLRs, this one’s built to be used outside the studio and out in the wild.

Pentax has always focused on photographers who value traditional handling, and the KF delivers that classic DSLR feel - solid in the hand, with twin dials and a proper optical viewfinder. It’s perfect for learning the fundamentals of exposure and composition without distractions.

At the same time, you get modern touches like in-camera RAW development, focus peaking, and Bluetooth connectivity, making it easy to grow with the system as your skills progress.

At under $900, this is one of the best value beginner DSLR kits on the market, especially when you factor in the quality of the 18-135mm WR lens.

Whether you're looking to dive into photography seriously or want a backup camera that’s weather-sealed and ready for adventure, this Pentax KF bundle is a standout deal.