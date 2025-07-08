Pentax KF beginner DSLR bundle gets a $173 price slash his Prime Day– now only $899.90
This Pentax KF beginner bundle is only $899.90 in this awesome Prime Day deal
If you’re just starting your photography journey and want a camera that’ll last you years, the Pentax KF with 18-135mm lens is a brilliant first step -and it’s now just $899.90, down from $1,072.95, saving you a sweet $173.05.
That’s excellent value for a rugged DSLR kit that offers real versatility, letting you shoot everything from landscapes to portraits right out of the box, with no lens upgrade needed.
SAVE $173.05 at Amazon. The Pentax KF with 18-135mm WR lens is a rugged, compact DSLR kit perfect for travel and outdoor photography, offering weather sealing, in-body stabilization, and a versatile zoom range.
The KF might be designed for beginners, but it doesn’t cut corners. You’re getting a weather-sealed DSLR with a 24MP APS-C sensor, built-in shake reduction, and a high-quality 18-135mm zoom lens that’s perfect for everyday shooting. It also has a fully articulating LCD screen, ideal for creative angles and vlogging, plus night vision and outdoor view settings that help you stay in control in challenging light. Unlike many entry-level DSLRs, this one’s built to be used outside the studio and out in the wild.
Pentax has always focused on photographers who value traditional handling, and the KF delivers that classic DSLR feel - solid in the hand, with twin dials and a proper optical viewfinder. It’s perfect for learning the fundamentals of exposure and composition without distractions.
At the same time, you get modern touches like in-camera RAW development, focus peaking, and Bluetooth connectivity, making it easy to grow with the system as your skills progress.
At under $900, this is one of the best value beginner DSLR kits on the market, especially when you factor in the quality of the 18-135mm WR lens.
Whether you're looking to dive into photography seriously or want a backup camera that’s weather-sealed and ready for adventure, this Pentax KF bundle is a standout deal.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
