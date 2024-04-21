Good news! Camera market grows for the first time in 13 years in Japan

After being in decline since 2010, Japan's digital camera market has finally started growing again

An article published in the Japanese financial newspaper, Nikkei Shimbun, reports that the country's digital camera market is in the green for the first time in over a decade. 

With new flagship releases from Nikon, Sony and Fujifilm, Japan's domestic digital camera market has slowly recovered after the pandemic – and research from Tokyo firm GFK Japan shows that this is now on the upswing. The 2023 sales volume totaled 1.2 million units, a 7% increase from the previous year.

