For those who love the DSLR way: Save $250 on the Pentax K-1 Mark II and get $240 of free accessories

DSLRs are not dead – and if you're craving that classic shooting experience, the Pentax K-1 Mark II is now just $1796.90 at B&H, including free accessories. That's $250 off the regular price tag.

And if you'd prefer an all-rounder kit package, the Pentax K-1 Mark II, bundled with the SMC DA 18-135mm f/3.5-5.6 ED AL (IF) DC WR lens is also on sale for just $2,096.90 – again, that's a $250 discount off the original price, and yes, the accessories come with this deal too.

Accessories included in both offers:

- D-BG6 battery grip (worth $199)

- SanDisk 64GB Extreme PRO UHS-I SDXC memory card (worth $15)

- Think Tank Photo Retrospective 7m shoulder bag (worth $129.75)

If you feel the magic in a mirror slap and optical viewfinder, the Pentax K-1 Mark II is made with you in mind.

It delivers a true full-frame DSLR shooting experience with a rugged, weather-sealed body, classic design charm, and some clever innovations – like a scissor-action articulating rear screen and extended exposure modes for creative long-exposure photography.

Originally launched as the first full-frame Pentax DSLR in February 2016, the K-1 was already a standout. Two years later, Ricoh Imaging introduced the K-1 Mark II, upgrading it with a new accelerator unit for better high ISO performance, a Dynamic Pixel Shift Resolution mode, and refined autofocus algorithms.

The K-1 Mark II stands strong against more well-known full-frame revivals, thanks to its 36.5MP sensor, advanced Shake Reduction II in-body stabilization, and its robust build quality. It's a DSLR that truly respects the hands-on, and for this model, you will find a big range of Pentax lenses.

Whether you choose the body-only option or the all-in-one kit with the versatile 18-135mm zoom lens, both deals make it easy to step into full-frame DSLR photography with everything you need from day one.

The SanDisk 64GB Extreme PRO UHS-I SDXC memory card offers fast, reliable storage for your high-resolution images. The D-BG6 battery grip gets you extra power and improved handling, while the Think Tank Photo Retrospective 7m shoulder bag lets you carry your new gear in a stylish, protective way – that means less time researching accessories, and more time out shooting.

