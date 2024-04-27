Canon's 2024 first-quarter profits down for the first time in four years

By Leonie Helm
published

Due to low digital camera sales, Canon have reported losses in the first quarter of 2024 for the first time in four years

Image for Canon's 2024 first-quarter profits down for the first time in four years
(Image credit: Canon UK)

This week, Canon released its financials for the first quarter of 2024. While the company’s sales increased for the year, its operating profit was down for the first time in four years. 

Canon’s income from imaging, which includes both networked cameras and regular cameras, showed a significant drop in sales, according to the published results

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

Related articles