Is your camera good enough for Netflix? Approved cameras list has been updated!

By James Artaius
published

The Netflix-approved cameras list has had a refresh – a new Sony camera makes the cut, but a new Canon does not

Netflix approved cameras
(Image credit: Netflix / Panasonic)
Is your camera on the Netflix-approved cameras (opens in new tab) list? You could be surprised to find that a camera you own might have been certified by the streaming giant – meaning that it is good enough to be used for filming a Netflix Originals production. 

It probably comes as no shock that the best Netflix-approved cameras (opens in new tab) list is dominated by tippy top cinema cameras from the likes of Arri, Panavision and Red. However, a number of consumer and prosumer cameras from Canon, Sony and Panasonic have also been approved by the service. 

Indeed, just recently Netflix has certified the Sony FR7 (opens in new tab) – the world's first full-frame PTZ camera (opens in new tab) (pan / tilt / zoom). It's largely a Sony FX6 (opens in new tab) with a permanent gimbal (and the FX6 is, largely, a Sony A7S III (opens in new tab) and Sony FX3 (opens in new tab) in different clothing), but this is the first time a PTZ has been certified as a primary Netflix camera. 

However, a camera that many assumed would be a shoo-in for approval was rejected by Netflix. The Canon EOS R5 C (opens in new tab)  is a cinema-oriented version of the Canon EOS R5, making it an 8K powerhouse that seems an obvious candidate for shooting Netflix content. However, not only did it fail to cut the mustard, but according to (opens in new tab) Canon Rumors the manufacturer has no plans to address whatever the reason was (thought to be the omission of C-Log 2). 

So, is your camera good enough for Netflix? Check out the approved cameras belot:

Arri cameras

Arri Alexa LF
Arri Alexa Mini LF
Arri Alexa 65
Arri Alexa 35

Blackmagic cameras

Blackmagic Design URSA Mini 4.6K
Blackmagic Design URSA Mini Pro 4.6K
Blackmagic Design URSA Mini PRO 4.6K G2

Canon cameras

Canon EOS C300 Mark II
Canon EOS C300 Mark III
Canon EOS C500 Mark II
Canon EOS C500
Canon EOS C700
Canon EOS C700 FF
Canon EOS C70

Panasonic cameras

Panasonic VariCam 35
Panasonic VariCam LT
Panasonic VariCam Pure
Panasonic AU-EVA1
Panasonic S1H
Panasonic BGH1
Panasonic BS1H
Panasonic AK-UC4000

Panavision cameras

Panavision DXL2

Red cameras

Red DSMC2 / Weapon Monstro 8K VV
Red Weapon Dragon 8K VV
Red DSMC2 / Weapon Helium 8K S35
Red Epic-W Helium 8K S35
Red Weapon Dragon 6K S35
Red Epic Dragon 6K S35
Red DSMC2 / Epic-W Gemini 5K S35
Red Scarlet-W Dragon 5K S35
Red Raven 4.5K
Red RangerMonstro 8K VV
Red Ranger Helium 8K S35
Red Ranger Gemini 5K S35
Red DSMC2 Dragon-X 6K S35
Red Komodo 6K
Red V-Raptor 8K VV

Sony cameras

Sony Venice
Sony Venice 2 6K
Sony Venice 2 8K
Sony FX9
Sony F55
Sony F65
Sony FS7 / FS7 II
Sony F5
Sony FX6
Sony FR7
Sony PXW-Z450
Sony PXW-Z750
Sony FX3
Sony HDC-F5500

