Highly-anticipated Sony A7 IV now in stock - buy now while you can!

The highly anticipated Sony A7 IV is now showing as in stock and shipping with North American retailers such as B&H and Adorama – meaning that lucky early adopters could be shooting with their new cameras in a matter of days. However, UK dealers like Park Cameras are listing the camera as "shipping from mid January".

The Sony A7 IV is a great all-round camera that is able to produce detailed images from its 33MP CMOS sensor that is capable of producing 4K video at 60p in a compact body, making it the perfect camera for filmmakers and content creators.

It features 15 stops of dynamic range along with a broad ISO sensitivity of 100-51,200, and is capable of 10 frames per second continuous shooting using either the mechanical or electronic shutter.

The Sony A7 IV offers 4K video up to 60p in 10-bit, which is a fantastic tool for any filmmaker or content creator. However, if 4K simply isn't enough for you the A7 IV enables you to oversample your footage to 7K, with impressive sharpness and detail and no recording limit.

Autofocus is extremely fast, with 759 phase-detection AF points and the ability to focus to -4 EV in photo and video modes, giving you the competitive edge when the sun begins to fade.

Along with 5-axis image stabilization, flip-out 3 inch articulating screen and ability to use full HDMI, 3.5mm headphone jack and external microphone output makes the A7 IV the perfect camera for vlogging, while still being able to capture stunning stills.

If you have been waiting for a shipping date then this is great news – and if you have been holding off to find out when the Sony A7 IV might start shipping then we suggest placing your order now, as this camera is going to be in very high demand!

