Oakley Meta's camera glasses took center stage at last night's Super Bowl – but did they give a blinkered of what they can do?
The 60-second TV advertisement for Oakley's HSTN and Vanguard smart glasses starred Spike Lee and Marshawn Lynch – but did it give a rose-tinted view of what this tech actually does?
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
The Super Bowl has never been just about the sport. And it has equally not just been about the big-budget halftime entertainment. It is also about those TV advertisements. Brands pay mega bucks to get their message across during the commercial breaks – paying US$8 million for a basic 30-second slot, before the creative process even begins.
This year, Oakley used Super Bowl LX to go big with its new smart glasses. The giant eyewear brand launched its HSTN and Vanguard camera glasses onto the market last year – but it was last night that it formally introduced the new products to the American people.
In an action-packed 60-second spot, we saw legendary NFL running back Marshawn Lynch jump off the back of a transport plane - with the Beast Mode asking Meta to run his music playlist through his Vanguard goggles as he skydives off the rear cargo door.
We then see YouTuber and stuntman iShowSpeed sprint along a runway to catch up and jump aboard a moving aircraft – seemingly using his Vanguards to capture the POV shot.
Above: the Oakley advertisement that was shown during Super Bowl 2026
Finally, we see legendary film director Spike Lee wearing his HSTN on a basketball court, and using voice control to turn his HSTN glasses to slow-motion mode (a new 120fps feature that Ray-Ban and Oakley added to its camera glasses via firmware just before Christmas).
It was adrenaline-pumping stuff – and perfect timing for the advertisement on the weekend when the Winter Olympics opened, where we see hundreds of competitors sporting their more traditional Oakley ski goggles.
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
But what upset me was the advertisement strongly implies that these glasses are capturing the action in the same widescreen format as the advertisement itself... Or at least I would expect the footage to be in a conventional landscape aspect ratio, such as 16:9.
But no, Oakley (and Ray-Ban) smart glasses actually capture your video in a weird upright 3:4 aspect ratio. Yes, upright video - but in a format that is not even compatible with TikTok.
I bought my HSTN glasses recently – and this fact was the biggest shock that I got when using them for the first time.
If Oakley aren't even explaining this when they get the showcase the tech to some 120 million people, in what has become the most-watched single-network event in broadcasting history, then others are only going to find out the truth when they actually buy a pair for themselves.
Read our full guide to the best camera glasses
Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography.
His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Sony A7 IV, alongside his old Nikon D800 and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.
He is the author of a number of books including The Book of Digital Photography, which has been translated into a dozen different languages.
In addition to his expertise in photography and videomaking, he has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.