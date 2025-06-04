Nikon Z7 II and Z6 II get new firmware updates – here’s what’s new
Power zoom support and bug fixes headline the latest update for Nikon's mirrorless duo
Nikon has just released new firmware updates for its popular full-frame mirrorless cameras, the Nikon Z7 II and Nikon Z6 II, introducing several useful fixes and enhancements.
While firmware updates aren’t always the most exciting news in photography, this one is worth a quick look – especially if you're using or planning to use any of Nikon's newer power zoom lenses.
The headline feature in this update is the addition of support for power zoom functionality. If you’ve got a compatible power zoom lens, like the Nikkor Z 24-120mm f/4 S, you’ll now be able to take advantage of smoother, motorized zooming. That’s a real win for hybrid shooters who dabble in both stills and video.
Nikon has also issued a batch of fixes aimed at improving overall performance and reliability. Here are the official firmware notes from the manufacturer:
Nikon Z7 II (Ver.1.70) / Nikon Z6 II (Ver.1.70)
• Added support for the power zoom feature on power zoom lenses.
• [русский (RU)] has been added to the languages available via the [Language] item in the [SETUP MENU] for Z 7II cameras sold in the Middle East.
Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
• Fixed the following issues:
- Shutter release would sometimes be disabled or the frame advance rate would drop after the focus point was moved using [Touch AF].
- The playback display would unintentionally switch to the shooting display when [Prioritize viewfinder (2)] monitor mode was selected.
- The focus point would sometimes not be displayed after reactivating the standby timer when [Prioritize viewfinder (2)] monitor mode was selected.
- The shutter releases on the remote cameras would be unavailable in synchronized release using wireless remote controllers.
If you're shooting with a Z7 II, Nikon’s high-resolution 45.7MP workhorse, or the Z6 II, the faster, more flexible 24.5MP all-rounder, this update is a no-brainer. Firmware updates like this help polish the experience, fix small but frustrating issues, and keep your gear future-ready.
You can grab the update now on Nikon’s official support site. It’s a quick install and definitely worth doing.
you may also like
Check out our guides to the best Nikon cameras and the best Nikon Z lenses.
Kalum is a photographer, filmmaker, creative director, and writer with over 10 years of experience in visual storytelling. With a strong focus on photography books, curation, and photo editing, he blends a deep understanding of both contemporary and historical works.
Alongside his creative projects, Kalum writes about photography and filmmaking, interviewing industry professionals, showcasing emerging talent, and offering in-depth analyses of the art form. His work highlights the power of visual storytelling, fostering an appreciation for the impact of photography.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.