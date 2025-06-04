Nikon has just released new firmware updates for its popular full-frame mirrorless cameras, the Nikon Z7 II and Nikon Z6 II, introducing several useful fixes and enhancements.

While firmware updates aren’t always the most exciting news in photography, this one is worth a quick look – especially if you're using or planning to use any of Nikon's newer power zoom lenses.

The headline feature in this update is the addition of support for power zoom functionality. If you’ve got a compatible power zoom lens, like the Nikkor Z 24-120mm f/4 S, you’ll now be able to take advantage of smoother, motorized zooming. That’s a real win for hybrid shooters who dabble in both stills and video.

Nikon Z6 II (Image credit: Adam Waring/Rod Lawton)

Nikon has also issued a batch of fixes aimed at improving overall performance and reliability. Here are the official firmware notes from the manufacturer:

Nikon Z7 II (Ver.1.70) / Nikon Z6 II (Ver.1.70)

• Added support for the power zoom feature on power zoom lenses.

• [русский (RU)] has been added to the languages available via the [Language] item in the [SETUP MENU] for Z 7II cameras sold in the Middle East.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

• Fixed the following issues:

- Shutter release would sometimes be disabled or the frame advance rate would drop after the focus point was moved using [Touch AF].

- The playback display would unintentionally switch to the shooting display when [Prioritize viewfinder (2)] monitor mode was selected.

- The focus point would sometimes not be displayed after reactivating the standby timer when [Prioritize viewfinder (2)] monitor mode was selected.

- The shutter releases on the remote cameras would be unavailable in synchronized release using wireless remote controllers.

Nikon Z6 II (Image credit: Adam Waring/Rod Lawton)

If you're shooting with a Z7 II, Nikon’s high-resolution 45.7MP workhorse, or the Z6 II, the faster, more flexible 24.5MP all-rounder, this update is a no-brainer. Firmware updates like this help polish the experience, fix small but frustrating issues, and keep your gear future-ready.

You can grab the update now on Nikon’s official support site. It’s a quick install and definitely worth doing.

you may also like

Check out our guides to the best Nikon cameras and the best Nikon Z lenses.