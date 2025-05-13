Panasonic gives a steroid injection to the Lumix S1R II and a trio of S-series lenses

Today has been a big day for Panasonic, with the announcement of two new full-frame cameras (the Lumix S1II and S1IIE) along with a funky new trinity lens remix (the Lumix 24-60mm f/2.8).

However, it's also a big day if you're already a Lumix owner and user, as Panasonic also announced fresh firmware for a slew of products to bring them in line with the new launches.

Most excitingly, if you're a Panasonic Lumix S1RII owner, you're about to get a bunch of new features that trickle down directly from the new S1II family.

Here's how all the new firmware looks…

Panasonic Lumix S1RII

Panasonic notes that "the latest firmware update for S1RII is scheduled to be available for download free of charge in 2025", further emphasizing that it is "planned for 2025" – which feels disclaimer-y enough to suggest that it might slip to 2026.

Nonetheless, as and when it does arrive, here's what you can expect:

Advanced Recording Formats

• 8.1K / 7.2K (3:2) Open Gate recording and RAW data video can be output via HDMI for external recording.

• Arri LogC3 will be available by using DMW-SFU3A Software Upgrade Key (sold separately), enabling the colors to match Arri’s digital cinema cameras.

• Supports HEIF recording in 4:2:0 10-bit format.

Improved Shooting Assistance Tools

• Urban Sports recognition will be added to the existing human detection capabilities for eyes, faces, and bodies, accurately capturing dynamic movements like breakdancing, skateboarding, and parkour.

• The frame aspect ratio options will be expanded from 10 to 17 and enable simultaneous display of up to three frames.

Expanded Workflow Capabilities

• Direct transfers from the CFexpress Type B or SD memory card to an external SSD can be made, giving more workflow options and greater flexibility.

• Supports recording proxy files to the internal memory card during HDMI RAW video data output.

• Compatible with timecode synchronization via Bluetooth.

• Connectivity with UVC/UAC devices is supported.

• Compatible with Bluetooth connectivity with DJI's gimbals.

• HLG View Assist will be available for accurate gradation and exposure checks on the camera's monitor or viewfinder, as well as on external monitors that do not support HLG.

Enhanced customization

• The focus ring can be used as a control ring (on the S-E2460, S-X50, S-R24105, S-R2060 lenses – see below), enabling for assigning key functions. Additionally, the focus rotation direction can be selected in MF mode.

• The AF frame color can be chosen from 10 colors for better usability.

(Image credit: Future)

Panasonic Lumix S Series Lenses

Three Panasonic lenses will also be receiving firmware, catching them up with the newly announced Lumix 24-60mm f/2.8 (S-E2460, in Panasonic parlance).

These are the Lumix S Pro 50mm f/1.4 (S-X50), Lumix S 24-105mm f/4 Macro OIS (S-R24105) and Lumix S 20-60mm f/3.5-5.6 (S-R2060), all of which will receive the following on May 14:

• The focus ring can now be used as a control ring*, enabling for assigning key functions. Additionally, the focus rotation direction can be selected in MF mode (compatible with the Lumix S1II, S1IIE and S1RII).

Lumix Flow Version 1.1

Also coming on May 14, the Lumix Flow app will be updated with:

• Compatibility with the Lumix S1II and S1IIE.

• Added shooting assist features (scheduled for the S1RII in 2025).

• Added mirroring monitor function to wirelessly transfer live view from the external monitor (USB) to another device. (scheduled for the S1RII in 2025).

Lumix Lab Version 1.5

And the final update coming on May 14 is for Lumix Lab, which will boast the following upgrades:

• Compatibility with the Lumix S1II and S1IIE.

• Editing of HEIF images taken with Lumix cameras is now supported.

