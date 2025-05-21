The Nikon Zf is Nikon's only full-frame retro mirrorless – and it's a real beauty!

Nikon has released a firmware update for the Nikon Zf, its full-frame retro camera released back in 2023. But while firmware version 2.01 involves just a single fix, it’s an important one for anyone who uses Picture Controls and Multiple Exposure Mode.

According to Nikon, this fixes an issue where the camera would stop responding or prompt error messages after selecting certain Picture Controls and then selecting a Multiple Exposure mode that isn’t ‘Off’.

The affected Picture Controls are as follows…

Cloud Picture Controls downloaded from the Nikon Imaging Cloud recipes

Custom Picture Controls saved after adjustment using “Flexible Color” in NX Studio, then imported to the camera.

You can find out how to update your Nikon camera’s firmware but, before you do that, it’s important to note that if you’re updating the firmware from version 1.21 or earlier, IPTC Presets in your Nikon Zf will be deleted.

Nikon says: “This is an intended consequence of improvements to IPTC presets.” But users can save their IPTC presets by uploading them to an SD card or microSD prior to the firmware update, then loading them back onto the camera after the update. You’ll find step-by-step instructions on how to do this on Nikon’s Zf firmware page.

Firmware version 2.01 comes following the comprehensive version 2.00, which included a variety of enhancements and bug fixes, including support for Nikon Imaging Cloud, Birds as a subject-detection option in both stills and video, increased live view display zoom, added Auto Image Rotation to the playback menu and much, much more.

So, if you missed out on this chunky update, make sure you treat your Nikon Zf to the latest firmware.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You might also like...

Nikon fans, check out the best Nikon camera and the best Nikon Z lenses. Plus, the Nikon Zf brings back memories of my love affair with the Nikon FM2.